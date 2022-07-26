 Skip to content
(Palm Beach Post)   Florida Power and Light bought a news outlet to publish propaganda and harass opponents   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burgess mentioned Gannett-owned newspapers Florida Today, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Fort Myers News-Press and told Matrix executives  they could turn them into "ghost operations" with few reporters.

"Then we could let most of the clown reporters go, save a fortune, eliminate print, and syndicate content across the entire state," the Sentinel reported Burgess wrote in an email.

I get the impression these people don't have a whole lot of respect for Floridians.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: Burgess mentioned Gannett-owned newspapers Florida Today, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Fort Myers News-Press and told Matrix executives  they could turn them into "ghost operations" with few reporters.

"Then we could let most of the clown reporters go, save a fortune, eliminate print, and syndicate content across the entire state," the Sentinel reported Burgess wrote in an email.

I get the impression these people don't have a whole lot of respect for Floridians.


Born and grew up there.  Kinda don't either
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can't believe everything you read online. Wait a minute...
 
EL EM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow. If money weren't speech they'd have to win customer loyalty through providing electric related service. One can imagine how much easier PR is.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
William Randolph Hearst says, "Remember the Power Main!"
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In a capitalist economy, it's all legal. Until someone with standing objects. And then money changes hands. Capitalism. It's what's for dinner.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The records obtained reveal that Matrix LLC, an Alabama-based political consulting firm, hired by FPL, had signed an agreement to purchase a controlling stake in The Capitolist before the 2020 election.

The online publication was founded in 2016 by Brian Burgess, the former communications director of former Florida Gov. Rick Scott

I refuse to believe that and honorable mand such as Rick Scott would have even a tangential relationship to this devious act. Next you'll want me to believe something really ridiculous, like overseeing the largest medicare fraud case in US history (at the time) and escaping on a golden parachute.

/Bat Boy turned out bad
//Very helpful of them to label it
 
snarfblam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: In a capitalist economy, it's all legal. Until someone with standing objects. And then money changes hands. Capitalism. It's what's for dinner.


I'm moving to one of those communist countries where the media is never manipulated!

/of course FPL is despicable
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Conservative news outlet caught acting like a conservative news outlet. News at 11
 
germ78
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FrEeDoM oF tHe PrEsS!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It seems that various illegal things happened in concurrence.
 
