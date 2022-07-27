 Skip to content
"The greater their ignorance, the stronger their opinions." ― Ken Follett, Edge of Eternity. Well, I think he's wrong, and I feel strongly about it. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Opinionated Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm most familiar with some of Ken Follett's earlier novels (Eye of the Needle, Triple, The Man from St. Petersburg, to name a few) but looking through the list of his novels it turns out I've read a fair number of them, more than I had thought.  I also somewhat recently picked up his Kingsbridge series and started through that, as well. His Wikipedia page describes him as an author of thrillers and historical novels, which is an understated way of saying that he's gone from taut espionage suspense and action stories to an epic about building a cathedral in the 12th century, and still made them all compelling reading.  (And I'll freely admit I'm more interested in spies and saboteurs than masons and architects.)

Like quite a few other successful authors, Follett had a career in news reporting before becoming a publisher and novelist, and eventually started writing books when he needed money to fix his car. That's also similar to other successful writers: desperation breeds creativity sometimes.

This page lists Ken Follett's 'secret formula for success' which contains tips we've seen before from other highly successful writers:

Do your research. Follett says he spends a full year doing research before starting writing. In  either a historical setting or a techno thriller, you have to get the facts right.
Map out a treatment. At the end of a year of research he produces a sixty-or-so page outline of the novel. He's definitely not a pantser.
Plot the story before the characters. Once he has the action, he can populate it with relatable characters, and make the screw up to move the plot along.
Write, rewrite, repeat. "The essence of writing is rewriting" is a quote for a reason. Expect the first draft to be garbage.
Don't forget the details. The details make the setting, and the setting makes the story in the Ken Follett formula.
Keep the reader guessing. "The story needs to turn every four-to-six pages." This can be something small or large, but things have to keep changing to keep the reader's attention.
Read your butt off. "I never met a novelist who wasn't a voracious reader. We were all readers as kids, and we're all readers as adults. That's how you learn the basics."

I'm not going to lie and say I agree with all of these (and I'm not going to lie and say that I'm a hugely successful multimillionaire author like him, either) but I tend to think of stories as being the characters themselves, and I try to be a bit more spontaneous, but these are all solid rules that have been mentioned by other writers as well.

Writing question of the week!
What drives the story? Are the characters independent of the setting, or does the setting define the characters? Would an interesting and relatable character be the same in a historical novel as in a spy thriller, or will people someday look back at a spy thriller as a historical setting?

Writing thread question of the week!
Are there any authors you'd like to see discussed in a writer's thread? Let me know in here!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

It's now almost the end of July, so that means there's just days left to get your submissions in for this year's anothology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

By golly, I might make it after all.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I did it backward... I first picked up a copy of Pillars of the Earth and couldn't put it down. It was vast, and complex, and a full, richly imagined world of intrigue. I then read World Without End immediately afterward, and it was similarly amazing. I was convinced that I'd found a new favorite author.

But then I picked up two of his older, more popular works that you mention, Eye of the Needle and The Man from St. Petersburg,and found them to be utter tripe: cardboard characters, facile plots, more like an overview of a story idea than a completed novel. He cranked out a whole slew of spy-craft potboilers starting in the 1970s, and they're what paid his bills and made him a household name, but I would never under any circumstances recommend any of them.

I read an interview with Follett where he said that he'd been working on the Kingsbridge series for years but his publisher wasn't interested in it because it was so different from his other work. I agree with his publisher on that point, because when you compare the Kingsbridge stuff to his earlier work, it's as if it was written by two completely different people.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, the Doc Savage - Doctor Who crossover fan fiction ('Paradocs') is coming along.

I've added some Author's Notes at the back, and some footnotes along the way.  It's currently around 49 pages and 24,000 words, and I'm about in the middle of the story.

I found a *great* reference site for the 1939 New York World's Fair (my setting) online - 1939 New York World's Fair (1939nyworldsfair.com) . Definitely worth a look.  Best pictures, maps, and text I've found online so far.

If anyone wants to look at a half finished draft, I have an email address in my profile.
 
mute_ants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My dad left boxes of Follett behind when he passed. I love history but not so much spies, any suggestions on where I could start?
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know, I was gonna say "I'm no writer" but thats jo really ture, I just hit 50 scientific articles (which is a lot or not depending on the kind of research you do, but to me, it's a milestone).

And I'll say when I am writing on topics I'm reeeeeeeally expect on, I'm reeeeeeeally careful to soft peddle results a bit. No definitive, no absolutes, no words like "proves".

Prose in science is very different than Prose in fiction, but their is definetly a real art to writing a good paper that's easy to enjoy.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I read Key to Rebecca shortly after reading Rebecca. My willing suspension of disbelief can carry me pretty far, but for the life of me I can't understand why a spy would pick Daphne DuMaurier's classic as a cypher. Were there no other books around?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For years I thought that Reginald Vel Johnson was dead. I was so confident about this, I would not only tell other people whenever the subject of him came up, I would also argue that he was, in fact deceased. This was before the iPhone when you could just quickly look up facts.

For YEARS this had been going on. Until one day, say maybe on year four or five of my marriage, I told my wife this "fact". She argued with me, and then pulls out her phone to prove that he's alive. This is shocking to me, and extremely embarrassing. It then dawns on me, as I tell my wife, I have told countless other people over the years that he is, in fact dead. Something I had been repeating for the last decade or so. My wife is so appalled at this she breaks out into giggles.

I tell her that I feel bad because I've likely ruined Reginald Vel Johnson's career. Like perhaps he was being considered for some new movie roll, and someone in the room says, "Don't bother. I heard it from this guy in Vegas that he's dead." So maybe that's why he isn't acting anymore? My wife tells me that apparently, he's been doing stage work on Broadway. So I reply that's probably because of me. I guess word got out around Hollywood that he died, so he was forced to go to New York for any kind of work.

My baffled wife in the sweetest way possible tells me in between giggles that I am not that important of a person to have ruined a single man's career through ignorant rumors. She's right you know, but I still wonder... In any case I learned that however wrong you are about something, the more confident you are about it, the more easily people will believe you.

The End.

P.s. Today actually is our 16th anniversary.
 
