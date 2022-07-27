 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   You still owe us for that technician who came to your house to fix your cable but robbed and murdered you instead   (wfaa.com) divider line
43 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll stop complaining about my cable service now.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I thought subby was doing the typical Fark tagline and was kidding.  Spectrum needs to bed dissolved as a company, particularly considering the forgery issues.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never believe what happened next.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The F? How F-ing stupid is the tech? Of course they F-ing track the work trucks.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Damn, I thought subby was doing the typical Fark tagline and was kidding.  Spectrum needs to bed dissolved as a company, particularly considering the forgery issues.


Forgery?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.


They'll just declare bankruptcy and reform under a new name.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will murder you sometime between the hours of 9am and 3pm.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forward it to Dead Collections.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.


Yeah, I was thinking this was overblown as well, and then:
* the cable company got rid of an employee screening program that Time Warner Cable had in place when Charter bought the multiple-system operator in 2016.
* Spectrum allegedly hired Holden without verifying his employment history, which would have shown he lied about his work history.

Ok, so that's bad, but I'd rate it as stupid corporate stuff.  You know, slap on the wrist.  But then:
*  Spectrum ignored requests by police and prosecutors to preserve evidence.
*  One Spectrum security executive testified the company was "not necessarily" obligated to tell the truth or cooperate with police.
* Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try and force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration, where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Thomas' final bill.
*  Attorneys said Thomas' family later received a bill from Spectrum that included a $58 charge for the murderer's service call and continued to receive bills for service weeks after Thomas died.
*  During the trial, it was also revealed there had been more than 2,500 thefts by Spectrum employees against customers in the past several years, which the company refused to investigate or report to police.

Yeah, at $7B I think they're getting off light.  And individual corporate execs should be found personally criminally liable.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven billion dollars?! I mean, c'mon, that seems a bit farking harsh, doesn't it? Wait...

After Thomas' family filed the lawsuit, Hamilton Wingo said Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try and force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration, where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Thomas' final bill.
The jury found that Spectrum committed forgery beyond a reasonable doubt, which is conduct that constitutes a first-degree felony under Texas law, according to Hamilton Wingo.
Attorneys said Thomas' family later received a bill from Spectrum that included a $58 charge for the murderer's service call and continued to receive bills for service weeks after Thomas died.
During the trial, it was also revealed there had been more than 2,500 thefts by Spectrum employees against customers in the past several years, which the company refused to investigate or report to police.

... are you farking kidding me?! I was wrong. This company's been committing farking evil for years, it would seem, and this is the first time anyone's actually taken them to task over it.

Fark 'em. I say, let 'em crash.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sorry.  I went with the competition
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sennoma: Yeah, at $7B I think they're getting off light.  And individual corporate execs should be found personally criminally liable.


Damn straight, on both points. The execs and attorneys need to be personally responsible for their crimes.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn. I hope they have to farking sell off my city's branch.

Also that all of their executives die in a farking fire.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is what happens when you have monopolies.  service goes down and prices go up.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...this is probably the only time I'll read a case like this and the murder element is the LEAST interesting part.

It is like every bad thing the company could do was done:

Remove background checks the company already had
Give unfettered access to company equipment (to the point of the murderer sleeping in it)
Ignoring obvious signs of mental issues prior to the murder
Not willing to cooperate on the investigation or tell the truth
Forging an arbitration agreement to limit damages to the cost of the service call
Billing for the murderer's service call
Continuing to bill a person their tech killed

I mean, normally I'd say $7 Billion  in damages sounds ludicrous...but this is legendarily malicious.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they didn't fix the cable?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Damn, I thought subby was doing the typical Fark tagline and was kidding.  Spectrum needs to bed dissolved as a company, particularly considering the forgery issues.


Between this and AT&T co-creating OAN, America should nationalize its telecommunications industry.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The company dropped the employee screening program.  Add that to the list of bad ways to save money, right next to airlines getting rid of maintenance workers
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For reference, from https://ir.charter.com/news-releases/news-release-details/charter-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue of $51.7 billion grew by 7.5% year-over-year. Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA totaled $20.6 billion, 11.4% higher than in 2020.

If the judgement is upheld, a company _might_ actually notice a fine.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sigh. Spectrum sucks as a company but our only other option where I'm at is Comcast. It'd be nice to have, y'know, a wide variety of ISP's to choose from but hey, we can't have that competition now can we. That's not what capitalism is all about. Why have competing businesses drive down prices for customers when you can just monopolize the whole area or just make "agreements" with your competitors not to encroach upon each other's territory and maintain a monopoly in everything but name?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, Spectrum did make a good counteroffer: a year of premium channels for the TV, bump in internet speed and a stylish caller ID box for the home phone.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, that seems somewhat worse than the Spectum tech who really felt he needed to tell me his pen looked like a dildo
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm reading along thinking that yes they screwed up but not to the tune of $7 Billion, and then I got to this part:

According to testimony, Spectrum ignored requests by police and prosecutors to preserve evidence. One Spectrum security executive testified the company was "not necessarily" obligated to tell the truth or cooperate with police.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Way to work in a plug for their promo offer in the photo caption. Don't bite that hand too hard now.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is a shiat company. My dad worked for them as a systems tech (drove the big bucket trucks) the "office workers" just use it as a pad to launch them to thier next job. And they are all about cutting short term costs and ignoring long term costs.

Case in point. One operations manager got hired based on them saying the could reduce yearly expenses by $50k to $100k or more.  Then the first thing they did was remove the preventive maintenance program for thier fleet of vehicles.

Next year she got a promotion and jumped to another business soon after.

Then 5 years later all the vehicles in the fleet start breaking down with major engine problems and they have to get replaced
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.


$6,999,999,000 for lawyers, 1k for the family
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sennoma: wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.

Yeah, I was thinking this was overblown as well, and then:
* the cable company got rid of an employee screening program that Time Warner Cable had in place when Charter bought the multiple-system operator in 2016.
* Spectrum allegedly hired Holden without verifying his employment history, which would have shown he lied about his work history.

Ok, so that's bad, but I'd rate it as stupid corporate stuff.  You know, slap on the wrist.  But then:
*  Spectrum ignored requests by police and prosecutors to preserve evidence.
*  One Spectrum security executive testified the company was "not necessarily" obligated to tell the truth or cooperate with police.
* Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try and force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration, where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Thomas' final bill.
*  Attorneys said Thomas' family later received a bill from Spectrum that included a $58 charge for the murderer's service call and continued to receive bills for service weeks after Thomas died.
*  During the trial, it was also revealed there had been more than 2,500 thefts by Spectrum employees against customers in the past several years, which the company refused to investigate or report to police.

Yeah, at $7B I think they're getting off light.  And individual corporate execs should be found personally criminally liable.


Sounds like a great time to start passing out lobotomies to the executives responsible.

I am pretty good with a drill.  Let me know if I'm needed.  Otherwise I'll assume you all took care of it.
 
Oak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've said it before here on Fark and I'll say it again: being a Spectrum customer makes me miss being a Comcast customer.  And that's even before you get to the murdering.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well now I know why Spectrum raised my bill by $25 a month for what I thought was for no goddamn reason whatsoever.
I would dump them in a hot second if there were any other viable alternative in my area.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: this is what happens when you have monopolies.  service goes down and prices go up.


Service went up. Free assisted suicide.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.

$6,999,999,000 for lawyers, 1k for the family


Sometimes all of the money goes to the lawyers and it's still worth it. Ask me how I know.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone else suspect they'll pass this cost on to us rather than the shareholders?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oak: I've said it before here on Fark and I'll say it again: being a Spectrum customer makes me miss being a Comcast customer.  And that's even before you get to the murdering.


This. I went back to Frontier communications after having left them for sucking only to find Spectrum to be far worse.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ctighe2353: wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.

$6,999,999,000 for lawyers, 1k for the family

Sometimes all of the money goes to the lawyers and it's still worth it. Ask me how I know.


Were you part of the milk or optical drive settlements?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Damn, I thought subby was doing the typical Fark tagline and was kidding.  Spectrum needs to bed dissolved as a company, particularly considering the forgery issues.


You think this happends often enough that companies have a procedure to handle it?

You're weird then.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: Russ1642: ctighe2353: wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.

$6,999,999,000 for lawyers, 1k for the family

Sometimes all of the money goes to the lawyers and it's still worth it. Ask me how I know.

Were you part of the milk or optical drive settlements?


Family court.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Things were different before Spectrum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A Dallas County jury found Charter Communications ... acted negligently in hiring a field technician who killed one of its customers.

In normal times, that would probably be a pretty big red flag on the application.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: wax_on: Ya know, at first glance $7 billion seems like a bit of a heavy penalty. After reading the article, I'm ok with that.

They'll just declare bankruptcy and reform under a new name.


Not a thing.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She should have shot him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: SpaceMonkey-66: Damn, I thought subby was doing the typical Fark tagline and was kidding.  Spectrum needs to bed dissolved as a company, particularly considering the forgery issues.

Forgery?


Didn't read the whole article, huh?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

