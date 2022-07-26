 Skip to content
(Monterey Herald)   Fark: California wildfire. Dystopian Fark: Local militia serves food to California wildfire evacuees   (montereyherald.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are there to assist police, in separating the good citizens from the bad citizens and bad citizens from their lives.

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
more like "scary", amirite??
 
drunkest
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They vote for people that defund social services and emergency preparedness measures. Especially in that county. GUARANTEED.

This is just more schizoid behavior from the far right, whether or not they are white supremacists. Pay no mind to the wannabe idiots parading around in fatigues please.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guys...seriously, just join the national guard if you have a militia hardon.  Otherwise, just go camping and volunteer at a food bank for situations like this...like normal people.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some people would rather starve than overlook differences and provide mutual support in a crisis. The sad thing is that the evil gun nuts were the ones helping and the ones complaining about it were not.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where are the liberal militias that Fark has assured me are ready to protect and defend liberals and hand out such aid? Or do people have to click their heels three times before they magically appear?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Militia: a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency.

You can be a militia and not be racist, anti-government, doomsday-prepping whackadoos.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you are an evacuated, DO NOT accept help from the maga militia.  It is a trap.  Report them to the local democrat headquarters.  DO NOT take help from the maga militia.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From TFA:

"The last thing I'm going to do is take a free tri-tip sandwich from a right-wing extremist group," said one resident, who did not want her name used because she said she worried about provoking "armed and dangerous" people. "

No problem, toots... Antifa will be along any minute now with a pot of lentils and some expired donuts.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: You can be a militia and not be racist, anti-government, doomsday-prepping whackadoos.


You can. But so far it's only the latter in existence.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Militia: a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency.

You can be a militia and not be racist, anti-government, doomsday-prepping whackadoos.


Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See? These nice Klansmen aren't so bad! Why, they're handing out chips and soda, before they go out lynching later.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Guys...seriously, just join the national guard if you have a militia hardon.  Otherwise, just go camping and volunteer at a food bank for situations like this...like normal people.


Yeah, it makes you wonder why the National Guard apparently isn't there.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Militia: a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency.

You can be a militia and not be racist, anti-government, doomsday-prepping whackadoos.


Not in that part of California.
 
