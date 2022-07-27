|
Fark NotNewsletter: ♫ Coughing on a jet plane, please cover up your face again ♫
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-07-27 2:40:20 PM (17 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
No Fark News Livestream this week! I got caught in air travel hell the past two days, so I didn't get a chance to start on material until today. However this is great news for next week as I'll have a couple extra days in the hopper.
Speaking of air travel hell, I hadn't traveled in three years before last week. I almost forgot entirely how to do it. I'd also heard all the stories about how hellish airports have been. Turns out I got really lucky on the way out and had zero problems. On the way back, however, pretty much everything turned upside down. Airline had only two check-in folks, plane got cancelled after a long wait, had to do it all again a second day. They tried to claim it was mechanical, but I'm suspicious about that because 1) I didn't see anyone working on the plane, and 2) there were no pilots either. But whatever, it was a good trip. Beat the hell out of driving. I will say though the number of unmasked people having coughing fits literally everywhere was very unnerving. Looks like COVID tests for the rest of the week for me. To my knowledge I haven't had COVID yet. If this last weekend didn't give it to me, I don't know what would.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Bootleg gave us the truth about a brawl that broke out at a San Antonio River Walk restaurant just in time for a full tour boat to witness it
Karma Chameleon was upset about one movie's inclusion on a list of films with the best opening scenes
Feel_the_velvet found an older photo of a very bulbous house
Harry Freakstorm pointed out that markie_farkie didn't speak for everyone when it came to an explosion and fire at the Hoover Dam
BigMax offered to help when there was an explosion in the garage of powhound's childhood home
Prank Call of Cthulhu asked us out on an LDS date
NobleHam discovered a hidden benefit for the buyer of a corpulent house that's for sale
iheartscotch got in trouble with the people who are trying to reach you about your car's warranty
Mr. Coffee Nerves figured out some surprising information about a lot of coworkers
Hey Nurse! knew the real cause of the Hoover Dam fire
Smart:
Pocket Ninja shared a clever and unique life hack
Martian_Astronomer figured it's best to keep things in perspective when setting your thermostat
Elliot8654 looked at what happens when you have few restrictions on guns
snocone explained why it's a good idea for a school district to require students use clear backpacks
chewd let us know which type of lottery players we don't want to wait behind
NeoCortex42 named two inimitable musicians
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Bicycle stories
Smart: Winterlight's wildest dreams came true
Funny: Cafe Threads figured out this one weird trick for getting a kid to stop looking at their front tire
Politics Funny:
Jesus McSordid wished Alex Jones had been right about the plan
wademh showed us the one text message turned over by the Secret Service for the investigation into January 6
HighOnCraic described how other Democrats could campaign more like John Fetterman
clintster figured out why some asshat who was upset that PetSmart had a rainbow flag claimed it's used by groomers
Shostie provided the only answer you should ever give if strangers come to your home asking how you voted in the 2020 election
Politics Smart:
markie_farkie took some guesses at what the Secret Service could be hiding
NewportBarGuy discussed our devolution
Felgraf felt that women having miscarriages being made to suffer more because of anti-abortion laws is a symptom of something larger
hubiestubert looked at a conservative group that's attempting to take over school boards
Rene ala Carte made some predictions about the future
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba created a video game set in an oppressive theocracy
samsquatch found out there can be only one figurine
noazark was ready to fight some stars
RedZoneTuba had Pooty-Poot model some fashionable sunglasses
noazark created a racing game
RedZoneTuba showed us that Leonardo DiCaprio is surprisingly fast
noazark knew how Yul get your laundry really Clean
noazark had the wrong chess pieces
RedZoneTuba restored this classic self portrait
Wrongo spotted hecklers at the ballet
Farktography theme: Windows on the World
This Farktography ended in a tie with a curious pup from Herb Utsmelz and an Irish sunrise from SoupGuru
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Our house, in the middle of the street
P.E.I.-N.S. ferry evacuated after fire, causing dyslexic Farkers a good giggle or two
Critically endangered ugly-ass baby Addax makes debut at zoo. Next stop, Wordle
Eleanor Red Deer picks at the sparse fields where none of the other deer graze. Lives out her days
"Covid's still going strong in this rumble, but Monkeypox looks to be going for a steel chair and-Wait, is that? BY GAWD THAT'S POLIO'S MUSIC"
I think we have found Patient Zero
Teenage Mutant Weather Turtles
Breaking Bat
The show's been off the air for a decade but they're still trying to kill Jack Bauer
Ooooooooooh, who lives in a multiverse under the sea?
John Scalzi has been left unsupervised in the kitchen. Run for your lives
"Three new species of black-bellied salamander found in southern Appalachian Mountains." That's the newts, stay tuned for the weather and sports
Fitbit for cows? I LIKE TO MOOVE IT, MOOVE IT
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, although it looks like it was a little on the hard side. No one made it to the 1000 club, which means I get all the maple bacon ice cream to myself. englaja came out on top with 916, followed by seelorq in second with 914 and bud jones in third with 912. opalakea made fourth with 906, and Denjiro rounds out the top five with 896,
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which London airport was forced to close due to the high temperatures literally causing the runways to melt. Only 14% of quiztakers knew that Luton in the north of London suffered this indignity. It seems that continuously delayed plans for lengthening the runway over the last few decades have resulted in continuously delayed necessary maintenance and updating of the runway materials. Personally, I blame Brexit.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about where you could find the mountain that apparently now four people have felt the need to push a peanut to the summit of using only their noses. 93% of quiztakers knew that Pikes Peak was in Colorado, just a bit outside of Colorado Springs. Personally, I think it's a cheap victory - after all, a peanut isn't going to roll back down very far if you miss it with a nose prod. Maybe try a marble or something if you want to impress people.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the official national drink of Canada. Contrary to popular belief, it is not a snow cone with maple syrup, but a beverage called a Caesar. Only 54% of quiztakers knew that a Caesar was similar to a Bloody Mary, but with added clam juice. I'm not sure who in Canada is juicing clams, but I imagine their wives don't let them into the igloo until they've had a shower.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the definition of the word "finicky." It seems that 97% of quiztakers have experience with toddlers and/or cats, as they knew that finicky means "very particular in standards or tastes." Never mind these are critters who just ate crayons or insects, they are quite particular about their brand of canned food and can identify the difference between store brand and Chef Boyardee/Fancy Feast by the sound of the can opener.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
