Fark NotNewsletter: ♫ Coughing on a jet plane, please cover up your face again ♫
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-07-27 2:40:20 PM (17 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2022 at 2:57 PM



A message from Drew Curtis:  
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.

No Fark News Livestream this week!  I got caught in air travel hell the past two days, so I didn't get a chance to start on material until today.  However this is great news for next week as I'll have a couple extra days in the hopper.

Speaking of air travel hell, I hadn't traveled in three years before last week.  I almost forgot entirely how to do it.  I'd also heard all the stories about how hellish airports have been. Turns out I got really lucky on the way out and had zero problems.  On the way back, however, pretty much everything turned upside down.  Airline had only two check-in folks, plane got cancelled after a long wait, had to do it all again a second day. They tried to claim it was mechanical, but I'm suspicious about that because 1) I didn't see anyone working on the plane, and 2) there were no pilots either.  But whatever, it was a good trip. Beat the hell out of driving.  I will say though the number of unmasked people having coughing fits literally everywhere was very unnerving.  Looks like COVID tests for the rest of the week for me.   To my knowledge I haven't had COVID yet. If this last weekend didn't give it to me, I don't know what would.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
Bootleg gave us the truth about a brawl that broke out at a San Antonio River Walk restaurant just in time for a full tour boat to witness it
Karma Chameleon was upset about one movie's inclusion on a list of films with the best opening scenes
Feel_the_velvet found an older photo of a very bulbous house
Harry Freakstorm pointed out that markie_farkie didn't speak for everyone when it came to an explosion and fire at the Hoover Dam
BigMax offered to help when there was an explosion in the garage of powhound's childhood home
Prank Call of Cthulhu asked us out on an LDS date
NobleHam discovered a hidden benefit for the buyer of a corpulent house that's for sale
iheartscotch got in trouble with the people who are trying to reach you about your car's warranty
Mr. Coffee Nerves figured out some surprising information about a lot of coworkers
Hey Nurse! knew the real cause of the Hoover Dam fire

Smart:
Pocket Ninja shared a clever and unique life hack
Martian_Astronomer figured it's best to keep things in perspective when setting your thermostat
Elliot8654 looked at what happens when you have few restrictions on guns
snocone explained why it's a good idea for a school district to require students use clear backpacks
chewd let us know which type of lottery players we don't want to wait behind
NeoCortex42 named two inimitable musicians

CSB Sunday Morning themeBicycle stories
SmartWinterlight's wildest dreams came true
FunnyCafe Threads figured out this one weird trick for getting a kid to stop looking at their front tire

Politics Funny:
Jesus McSordid wished Alex Jones had been right about the plan
wademh showed us the one text message turned over by the Secret Service for the investigation into January 6
HighOnCraic described how other Democrats could campaign more like John Fetterman
clintster figured out why some asshat who was upset that PetSmart had a rainbow flag claimed it's used by groomers
Shostie provided the only answer you should ever give if strangers come to your home asking how you voted in the 2020 election

Politics Smart:
markie_farkie took some guesses at what the Secret Service could be hiding
NewportBarGuy discussed our devolution
Felgraf felt that women having miscarriages being made to suffer more because of anti-abortion laws is a symptom of something larger
hubiestubert looked at a conservative group that's attempting to take over school boards
Rene ala Carte made some predictions about the future


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba created a video game set in an oppressive theocracy
samsquatch found out there can be only one figurine
noazark was ready to fight some stars
RedZoneTuba had Pooty-Poot model some fashionable sunglasses
noazark created a racing game
RedZoneTuba showed us that Leonardo DiCaprio is surprisingly fast
noazark knew how Yul get your laundry really Clean
noazark had the wrong chess pieces
RedZoneTuba restored this classic self portrait
Wrongo spotted hecklers at the ballet

Farktography themeWindows on the World
This Farktography ended in a tie with a curious pup from Herb Utsmelz and an Irish sunrise from SoupGuru


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Our house, in the middle of the street

P.E.I.-N.S. ferry evacuated after fire, causing dyslexic Farkers a good giggle or two

Critically endangered ugly-ass baby Addax makes debut at zoo. Next stop, Wordle

Eleanor Red Deer picks at the sparse fields where none of the other deer graze. Lives out her days

"Covid's still going strong in this rumble, but Monkeypox looks to be going for a steel chair and-Wait, is that? BY GAWD THAT'S POLIO'S MUSIC"

I think we have found Patient Zero

Teenage Mutant Weather Turtles

Breaking Bat

The show's been off the air for a decade but they're still trying to kill Jack Bauer

Ooooooooooh, who lives in a multiverse under the sea?

John Scalzi has been left unsupervised in the kitchen. Run for your lives

"Three new species of black-bellied salamander found in southern Appalachian Mountains." That's the newts, stay tuned for the weather and sports

Fitbit for cows? I LIKE TO MOOVE IT, MOOVE IT


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on this week's Quiz, although it looks like it was a little on the hard side. No one made it to the 1000 club, which means I get all the maple bacon ice cream to myself. englaja came out on top with 916, followed by seelorq in second with 914 and bud jones in third with 912. opalakea made fourth with 906, and Denjiro rounds out the top five with 896,

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which London airport was forced to close due to the high temperatures literally causing the runways to melt. Only 14% of quiztakers knew that Luton in the north of London suffered this indignity. It seems that continuously delayed plans for lengthening the runway over the last few decades have resulted in continuously delayed necessary maintenance and updating of the runway materials. Personally, I blame Brexit. 

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about where you could find the mountain that apparently now four people have felt the need to push a peanut to the summit of using only their noses. 93% of quiztakers knew that Pikes Peak was in Colorado, just a bit outside of Colorado Springs. Personally, I think it's a cheap victory - after all, a peanut isn't going to roll back down very far if you miss it with a nose prod. Maybe try a marble or something if you want to impress people. 

The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the official national drink of Canada. Contrary to popular belief, it is not a snow cone with maple syrup, but a beverage called a Caesar. Only 54% of quiztakers knew that a Caesar was similar to a Bloody Mary, but with added clam juice. I'm not sure who in Canada is juicing clams, but I imagine their wives don't let them into the igloo until they've had a shower.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the definition of the word "finicky." It seems that 97% of quiztakers have experience with toddlers and/or cats, as they knew that finicky means "very particular in standards or tastes." Never mind these are critters who just ate crayons or insects, they are quite particular about their brand of canned food and can identify the difference between store brand and Chef Boyardee/Fancy Feast by the sound of the can opener. 

If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
(view entire blog)
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll never get on an airplane again in my life.  Never.  If it means traveling overseas by renting a cabin on a cargo ship, so be it.

Not that I can afford overseas travel or anything.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"If this last weekend didn't give it to me, I don't know what would."

Drew, with everything going on in the world today, why would you challenge fate like that???
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
flew for the first time in 4-5 years at the end of June... wife and I wore masks from the time we entered the departing airport until we left the arriving airport... direct flight, about 5 hours... wife caught covid, the new one apparently...(she did pull her mask down to drink a soft drink a few sips at a time. I abstained from any eating or drinking)... she was sick for about 3 days with fever, missed the wedding that we flew out to attend and caused us to change our return plans and extend our stay a couple of days that we hadn't planned on.  I'd say the majority of people on both flights (there and back) weren't wearing masks... but on the plus side there wasn't anyone throwing a fit about having to wear a mask and punching any of the flight attendants.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 400x225]


You're a tease
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 640x453]


You win!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 640x453]


How did you find a gif of my mom?
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 640x453] [View Full Size image _x_]


I like her style.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Brought to you by "Brothers Auto Body."

/I'm sure that'll buff right out
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just got the 'rona on Sunday. Managed to go 2 years without catching it but flew to the east coast for vacation and boom, covid two days later. Was still observing all the precautions I had before, masks and generally trying to keep away from other people in the airport, it worked before but not this time.
Good news is that I was pretty sick for a day (felt like the flu, achey, low fever, sore throat) and then felt better. Here it is Wednesday and I'm 95% of normal.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fun side eye from a pilot friend, so many pilots have retired since 2020 that there just isn't enough to go around period.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wax_on: I just got the 'rona on Sunday. Managed to go 2 years without catching it but flew to the east coast for vacation and boom, covid two days later. Was still observing all the precautions I had before, masks and generally trying to keep away from other people in the airport, it worked before but not this time.
Good news is that I was pretty sick for a day (felt like the flu, achey, low fever, sore throat) and then felt better. Here it is Wednesday and I'm 95% of normal.


its almost like being confined inside a metal tube with a couple hundred strangers recirculating the air for a few hours is inherently dangerous for spreading a virus during a pandemic... but there's nothing that can be done to make that safer... we just have to deal with it and plan on getting sick after nearly every flight forever and ever.
 
