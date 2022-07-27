 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Revenge Pro-Tip: Make sure you are setting the correct house on fire   (wral.com) divider line
18
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Unless of course you are seeking vengeance on houses in general
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With helpful picture of what fire looks like.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, I may despise my ex, but even I am not THAT vindictive.

Holy crap.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Life imitates the Larry Sanders show.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Unless of course you are seeking vengeance on houses in general


They know what they did.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SALISBURY, N.C.

My grandparents lived somewhat near Salisbury. When I was a kid I thought that was where the steak came from.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here is the accused. She looks a little embarrassed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Unless of course you are seeking vengeance on houses in general


A pox on all your houses.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Here is the accused. She looks a little embarrassed.

[Fark user image image 700x875]


Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
larceny of an animal...

And creating a nuisance.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Unless of course you are seeking vengeance on houses in general


Came here to ask 'why the heck would that matter?'
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The psycho is lucky to be alive.  Set fire to my house and steal my dog?  And I aint your ex?  Thats a shootin.

She cant be rehabilitated.  She is without honor and without value.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Over the years, I have made it a point to keep track of the exact address of the guy who caused most of the problems in my life. I know exactly what his house looks like. But I would never burn it down. That's where I keep all my stuff.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Loucifer: Here is the accused. She looks a little embarrassed.

[Fark user image image 700x875]


Looks like she wants her next fix.
 
