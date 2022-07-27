 Skip to content
(Barstool Sports)   Winter isn't the only thing coming   (barstoolsports.com) divider line
38
    More: Giggity, English-language films, Society, Shame, Lucky the Dinosaur, Urination, HBO, Film, public sex  
38 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video or it didn't happen
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that a beautiful and historic city is reduced to "the Game of Thrones set."
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say "subby, we don't do that anymore," but...

Someone let Bobby B know. Making the Eight
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did they get in trouble because it wasn't a gruesome rape?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kings Landing? More like Flea Bottom.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: did they get in trouble because it wasn't a gruesome rape?


Turn off the lights; thread over.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really it's too bad they are so desperate for attention.

Reminds me of why my friend loved wearing sun dresses...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they brother and sister?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barstool Headline: "A Couple Is In Trouble For Having Sex On The Set Of Game Of Thrones"
Actuality: 'A brazen couple has been busted having public sex at a filming location from "Game of Thrones." '

That's a bit of a difference.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are they brother and sister?


Or aunt and nephew?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this "sex" thing I keep hearing about? Is that like shawarma or a gyro?
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people need lessons in class....if it was just a littlefinger no one would have noticed...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amigafin: What is this "sex" thing I keep hearing about? Is that like shawarma or a gyro?


Those things about equally awesome, yeah
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But were they brother and sister?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for nothin', but in the accompanying photo in TFA she looks like she's taking it like a champ. I'd watch the rest of that for sure. 

/homemade porn for the win
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wood  !.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: It's sad that a beautiful and historic city is reduced to "the Game of Thrones set."


It could be reduced to rubble.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Has anyone made a snow joke yet?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It says they got in trouble but didn't identify them. I want to know what country they were visiting from and why is it always England?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds as controversial as having sex on the Euphoria set.

/Or puking up a kitten on Brand New Cherry Flavor
//Don't look up the last one
/// Don't complain to me, I warned you
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone had a set piece.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They just needed to be in costume. No one would have noticed.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
JON SNOW'S PENIS
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: JON SNOW'S PENIS


BABABOOEY
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Really it's too bad they are so desperate for attention.

Reminds me of why my friend loved wearing sun dresses...



I had a gf who loved semi public sex. It wasn't for attention, it was for the danger and thrill.

We never got caught.
That I know of.
But we came close.

/Snow penis
 
Dafatone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ew barstool
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wish I could find the thread where some dork said "Game of Thrones is one of the most feminist shows out there."  You know, because it has all those females in it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I had a gf who loved semi public sex. It wasn't for attention, it was for the danger and thrill.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: inglixthemad: Really it's too bad they are so desperate for attention.

Reminds me of why my friend loved wearing sun dresses...


I had a gf who loved semi public sex. It wasn't for attention, it was for the danger and thrill.

We never got caught.
That I know of.
But we came close.

/Snow penis


Yep.  2nd on the list of thing that rev'd my wife's engines before the kids came along.

We copy-catted the infamous Toronto Skybox couple once.  Not at the Dome, though.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby didn't read the article.  Some prude prevented winter from coming.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

princhester: Subby didn't read the article.  Some prude prevented winter from coming.


Really, who the hell would want to cock-block an entire season?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: SpectroBoy: inglixthemad: Really it's too bad they are so desperate for attention.

Reminds me of why my friend loved wearing sun dresses...


I had a gf who loved semi public sex. It wasn't for attention, it was for the danger and thrill.

We never got caught.
That I know of.
But we came close.

/Snow penis

Yep.  2nd on the list of thing that rev'd my wife's engines before the kids came along.

We copy-catted the infamous Toronto Skybox couple once.  Not at the Dome, though.


Still - user name checks out

/o7
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Holy shiate, proper use of the "Giggity" tag!

/I may faint from disbelief
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: [th.bing.com image 850x833]


Yup, somebody turned Informer.
 
