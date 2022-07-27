 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   Sorry about that sunscreen and toothpaste you bought. Here's your dollar back   (patch.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Family Dollar, Variety store, Health care, Health care provider, Variety stores, Dollar Tree, Customer, United States  
•       •       •

1094 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least their customers won't have to get all dressed up to get refunded.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robot Devil's Advocate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralphjr: At least their customers won't have to get all dressed up to get refunded.

[Fark user image 425x600]


There was not a strict dress code when I worked there in 2000. Although my manager in Sporting Goods allowed us to not have to wear our vest IF we were wearing camo we bought from there, so about once every two weeks I'd dress "in disguise".
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What account the condoms I bought there? I'll need that dollar each month for the next 18 years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ffs, why are we linking to patch for any reason other than to make fun of their horrible writers. Was there no Facebook post to link to?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a sunscreen AND a toothpaste? For one dollar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So toothpaste and sunscreen got recalled for being stored at inappropriate temperatures... but the steaks are OK right? RIGHT???
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who ratted them out for the improper storage temps.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: What account the condoms I bought there? I'll need that dollar each month for the next 18 years.


I'd worry more about their "Insulim"
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, if it were two items, both sunscreen and toothpaste, and not some sort of sunscreen used as toothpaste or vice versa, then the person would be owed $2 in return.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cookiemom2Ddogz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I wonder who ratted them out for the improper storage temps.


Certainly not the 1000 dead rats they found after they fumigated their warehouse back in February.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/family-dollar-issues-recall-thousand-rodents-found-distribution-facili-rcna16956
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So i actually went into a dollar store last week. We were headed someplace that i was surprised to see still required a mask, and i didn't have enough spares kicking around in the car for the entire party.

I went into CVS and all they had was a giant box and it was 30 bucks, but they were, "hey, try dollar tree down the street"

So they had a 10 pack but it was like 6 bucks. Whatever. So then checking out, i'm like, hey, i have no cash on me, let me get some cash back for the valet.

The max amount you could take out was 10 bucks, AND THEY CHARGED A DOLLAR FEE FOR IT.

It just seems like an incredibly predatory business, which, you know, selling stuff for a dollar, seems hard to do.
 
Lostkacz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I got a nasty sunburn despite using Dollar Store sunscreen last month because it was considerably cheaper than the same brand (Banana Boat) at CVS.

NOW I KNOW WHY.
 
Focks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Family Dollar is not a dollar store.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's dollar store gunk in the middle of summer. Just assume it's been at a temperature that would kill migrants locked in the truck.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LineNoise: So i actually went into a dollar store last week. We were headed someplace that i was surprised to see still required a mask, and i didn't have enough spares kicking around in the car for the entire party.

I went into CVS and all they had was a giant box and it was 30 bucks, but they were, "hey, try dollar tree down the street"

So they had a 10 pack but it was like 6 bucks. Whatever. So then checking out, i'm like, hey, i have no cash on me, let me get some cash back for the valet.

The max amount you could take out was 10 bucks, AND THEY CHARGED A DOLLAR FEE FOR IT.

It just seems like an incredibly predatory business, which, you know, selling stuff for a dollar, seems hard to do.


Mine is now the $1.25 store... and the sizes have all gotten smaller.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.