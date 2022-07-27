 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man mistakes Cessna for seaplane   (dailymail.co.uk)
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeff Kaufer, a retired airline pilot who still flies as a hobby, saw the video of the crash and he said he believes it was an emergency landing.

Glad they found an expert to solve that mystery.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same thing happened last week in Newport Beach, CA, with a plane towing an ad banner. Getting that close to shore while avoiding any beachgoers can't be easy.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two mistakes: He didn't get close enuf to the beach and he didn't get the nose up high enuf. The good news is that he swam away, but the bad news is that he's got a lot of environmental damage to cover.

/ so much for Ivar's Acres of Clams
// Crabs are a bit crabby about it, too
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sully Sullenberger cosplay gone wrong.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real news is someone managed to capture and frame the whole crash landing in landscape mode.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That had subtle signs of being an emergency landing. I picked up on it right away.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Two mistakes: He didn't get close enuf to the beach and he didn't get the nose up high enuf. The good news is that he swam away, but the bad news is that he's got a lot of environmental damage to cover.

/ so much for Ivar's Acres of Clams
// Crabs are a bit crabby about it, too


DON'T YOU BESMIRCH THE INSTITUTION THAT IS IVAR'S ACRES OF CLAMS, DAMMIT!

...best chowder ever...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The plane crashed into Puget Sound just off Seattle's Alki Beach on Tuesday"

Welp, there's your problem: dude was hammered!
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was distracted by the foobies on the beach at Alki playing volleyball.

/Kick the exit doors open before you go down in water.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any landing you can walk away from...well...I guess swim away from is good enough.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's saying oil pressure and power loss.
 
