 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Old and busted: exercise is good for you. New hotness: more exercise is better for you than less exercise   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, World Health Organization, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, minutes of moderate physical activity, Physical exercise, Exercise, Joseph Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, minutes of vigorous physical activity  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2022 at 3:20 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I already bought a standing desk and an extra tall chair, what more do they want from me?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is coughing and groaning exercise?
 
alice_600
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ugh! I exercise three times a week what more do they want for me to be healthy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*looks around* why would I want to live longer?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I walk 5 miles a day most days in the summer (1:40 or so a trip).  I can bank summer exercise, right?  All I do in the winter is walk up to the mailbox and go grocery shopping.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd exorcise if I wasn't fused to my couch.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gotta make sure everyone needs hip and knee joints when they're on Medicare.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My Peloton class is starting in 26 minutes.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
trail running.

It's cool being middle aged and crushing everyone up the side of a mountain.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Munden: I already bought a standing desk and an extra tall chair, what more do they want from me?


Instead of taking a break every few hours, just switch to the other hand and keep on masturbating.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yuuup. Every day.

I don't "have to do this."

I "get to do this."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Violently drunk, lying face down on the living room floor with a large KFC popcorn chicken spilled out near my face, scooping them across the carpet into my gaping maw.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Being healthy makes you healthy?

Ugh, no thank you. I've already got enough time alive, why would I want more?
 
argylez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny, I was just listening to the NPR podcast Hidden Brain this morning, where they prove exercise is a placebo

/csb
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I'd exorcise if I wasn't fused to my couch.


Right?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

argylez: Funny, I was just listening to the NPR podcast Hidden Brain this morning, where they prove exercise is a placebo

/csb


"prove."

Lol
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is fapping exercise? If so, I expect to live a very long time
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So... they recommend what's more than recommended.

/feedback loop
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Munden: I already bought a standing desk and an extra tall chair, what more do they want from me?


I now leave the bourbon in the kitchen so I get exercise on each refill.

Imma live forever
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.