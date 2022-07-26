 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Religion News Service) Weeners Jesus, twinks and meth... this one kinda is a repost from 2006   (religionnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Weeners, Ted Haggard, New Life Church, onetime president of the National Association of Evangelicals, St. James Church, recent allegations, young men, National Association of Evangelicals, Willow Creek Community Church  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2022 at 3:35 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are...they cousins?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Please tell me they aren't cousins.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
e.snmc.ioView Full Size


/no, not that way.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't begin to imagine what the mindset is of people who flock to these so-called "churches".
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [e.snmc.io image 558x562]

/no, not that way.


Gaither Vocal Band - He Touched Me [Live]
Youtube 5m--ptwd_iI
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: cyberspacedout: [e.snmc.io image 558x562]

/no, not that way.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5m--ptwd_iI]


Don't Touch Me
Youtube qyUnSuYYs18
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meet the new perv. Same as the old perv.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.