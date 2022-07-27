 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   The red zone is for parking only. There is no parking in the white zone. No, the white zone is for parking and there is no parking in a RED zone. Where are you going with that paint brush Betty?   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, subby, don't start with your white zone shiat again.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Listen, subby, don't start with your white zone shiat again.


Oh really, Cynic? Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.

/Not Subby, thou
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on TFA, he has been dragging Walton and Lanier up and down towards that parking spot for 25 years.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you gotta load, or unload, you go to the White Zone. You'll love it, it's a way of life.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jilted lover?
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, just paint it back to the original color then. Problem solved.
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: ImpendingCynic: Listen, subby, don't start with your white zone shiat again.

Oh really, Cynic? Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.

/Not Subby, thou


It's really the only sensible thing to do, if its done properly. Therapeutically there's no danger involved.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/CSB
Many years ago, at a different workplace, we had an "office" car that was used to have employees shuttle mail between the main office and our branch, go to the post office, etc.
One day, the office manager says the landlord had the security guard flag our car for being in one of the "reserved" spaces. She asks me to go take a look and let her know, so she can get on the last person who drove the car.
I go look. The landlord had added "Reserved" stencils to two parking spaces. The letters were different size than the original 10 spaces, and there was white paint spray on the underside of the office car.
I reported all this to the office manager. I got to listen to her calling the landlord, and in her nice southern accent, gently tear the guy a new one for not asking us to kindly move the car before the paint crew showed up.
/End CSB
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He'll have to search for a new parking spot, on instruments:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Article's headline: San Francisco man gets red zone parking ticket after curb was repainted while his car was parked

Alternate headline: San Francisco man finally gets parking ticket after parking in a no-parking zone for 25 years, complains about it
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 310x206]


That one's great, but I realize this was actually less work, and therefore commendable.

This one?  These asshats did *extra* work to make it extra shiatty on the basis of "not my job" and nothing else.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The city is claiming that the space has always been in a red zone--it was just too faded to notice.

F*ck that city.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: He'll have to search for a new parking spot, on instruments:

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They plan to say "bonjour" to moving to France sometime in the future.

Quelle bonne idée!
 
tnpir
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: He'll have to search for a new parking spot, on instruments:

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


And they'll have to talk him RIGHT DOWN TO THE GROUND.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
