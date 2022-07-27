 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   You know the cost of living in Hawaii is crazy when the food truck guy has to build an apartment out of wooden pallets on top of his truck   (khon2.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have mainland problems on a small island so it's not like you can spread out or drive to the next county.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think I know why his business isn't taking off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh, you can get apartment in Honolulu for less money than you can in silly valley.
 
Psylence
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was bad last time I went for a visit, I can't imagine what it is like now.

I still wish I could live there...Maui scratches my itches.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I think I know why his business isn't taking off.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I'm not seeing what you're seeing, Permit on the left is good till end of March, 2023 and the health department sticker says "Pass" so he's (apparently) keeping things clean in that truck.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just came back from Honolulu. There are still lots of homeless tent camps all over town.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I built a better treehouse when I was in elementary school as compared to that "structure".
 
Watubi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Meh, you can get apartment in Honolulu for less money than you can in silly valley.


Just got back from Oahu, gas is hella cheaper too.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My son owns a food truck in Hawaii (big island), so I'm really getting a kick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All these places have one thing in common: too many people, too little land.

Supply and demand will always win.

It's why I can't buy a beachside house in Malibu for the price of a home in East Cleveland - which, incidentally, is the same price as a used Honda Accord.

Maybe people complaining about the price of real estate should just move to East Cleveland?
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Had a cousin who had a lifelong dream of moving to Hawaii. In the early 1980's he was financially able to realize his desire. He took his little brother. He had a good paying job at the time he was there and was never in any financial trouble.

The only reason he stayed as long as he did was to be certain David finished his junior year of school before heading back to the continent.

His description of his time there always amused me.

"Low-class living at a high-class price."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How bad is it? I mean living above your restaurant is nothing new. Hell it's Bob's burgers. But we talking about taking a dump in a bucket then making my food?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not watching the video or reading the article. I hate local news sites
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Psylence: It was bad last time I went for a visit, I can't imagine what it is like now.

I still wish I could live there...Maui scratches my itches.


I was on Maui many, many years ago. The income and housing disparity was shocking back then. All of the workers in the shops and hotels went home to shacks with tin roofs. There was a small middle class that could afford condos, and a very elite few that had property and a decent house.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
was there supposed to be a picture to go along with this article?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: foo monkey: I think I know why his business isn't taking off.

[Fark user image 850x478]

I'm not seeing what you're seeing, Permit on the left is good till end of March, 2023 and the health department sticker says "Pass" so he's (apparently) keeping things clean in that truck.


Ass.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gumball T Watterson: Had a cousin who had a lifelong dream of moving to Hawaii. In the early 1980's he was financially able to realize his desire. He took his little brother. He had a good paying job at the time he was there and was never in any financial trouble.

The only reason he stayed as long as he did was to be certain David finished his junior year of school before heading back to the continent.

His description of his time there always amused me.

"Low-class living at a high-class price."


You can see my single walled house in a less than great neighborhood that would never be allowed by any HOA that could burn to the ground and still be worth a million dollars because that's how nuts the market is.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh. Wages haven't remotely kept up with housing or cost of living?

Never heard that one before. Nosiree. Not once.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A deep song that has now become more than prophetic for a rapidly increasing number of Americans.

The Ghost of Tom Joad (Live Video Version featuring Tom Morello)
Youtube B-c6GphpAeY
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hawaii is awesome. I've encountered perfect weather three times in my life.

First one was on Kauai. My wife and kids had gone into some shop in this little area off the beach where we were staying. It was semishaded, with the sun out. I was sitting there in a tshirt, shorts, and a pair of sandals. The temperature and humidity combo was such that it literally couldn't have been more comfortable.

Second was on that same trip. We took a catamaran up the Napali coast. On the way back, I was standing at the front, beer in hand, sea spray hitting me, sun going down but still high enough. I could not have been more relaxed. It's my go to happy memory.

Third time was about a ten days ago. We were in SanFran and went up to the Muir woods. It wasn't too busy and we were walking leisurely through those redwoods. I had a short sleeve shirt and jeans on. It was cool, quiet, and overall very zen. It's probably #2 on my list of go to happy places now.
 
