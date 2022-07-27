 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, Howard Jones, Kate Bush, Men At Work, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #373. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
17
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

22 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 27 Jul 2022 at 12:30 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Bet I know which Kate Bush song it ISN'T going to be.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halo. I am out of the wild and windy moors. It was hot and muggy and now I'm covered with mosquito bites. Screw you, Kathy...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Still a bit blurry, but doing fine.

/I was here for both shows yesterday, but spent the time flat on my back.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Kate Bush? I wonder if it'll be the one that goes
Ooh-wahoo-ooh-ooh. Wahoo-oohoo-oohoo-ooh. Wahoo-oohoo-oohoo.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Kate Bush? I wonder if it'll be the one that goes
Ooh-wahoo-ooh-ooh. Wahoo-oohoo-oohoo-ooh. Wahoo-oohoo-oohoo.


You sure that's not Werewolves of London?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Hello all.
Kate Bush? I wonder if it'll be the one that goes
Ooh-wahoo-ooh-ooh. Wahoo-oohoo-oohoo-ooh. Wahoo-oohoo-oohoo.

You sure that's not Werewolves of London?


LOL.
Maybe she borrowed it
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
~LOL~ Y'know, we kid... but five out of the last six comments were Kate centric, and no love for these guys...
media0.giphy.comView Full Size


So good on her.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I be running up that hill. I mean, I'm here
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
kuci.orgView Full Size

That would be this guy, by the way.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Bet I know which Kate Bush song it ISN'T going to be.


"Un baiser d'enfant"?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, pet peeve
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Bet I know which Kate Bush song it ISN'T going to be.

"Un baiser d'enfant"?


Kate Bush - Un Baiser D'Enfant
Youtube vnR-ifjqn_E

Who's laughing now!?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: "Un baiser d'enfant"?


Yeah... she had some creepy stuff out there. "The Kick Inside" is another lovely thing. They say you should never meet your heroes - she would probably be  sterling example.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.