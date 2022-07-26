 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man gets DUI inside Walmart   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might say this guy is a bit of a rascal
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On a scooter lmao. I at first pictured a man driving their vehicle into the entrance. But this is Wal Mart not as classy as a farmer's market.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Walmart DUI is the name of my Morgan Wallen cover band
 
wademh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm unclear on the law in the US, but you can get an OUI for riding a peddle bike in Australia, underthe influence that is.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moku9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
great....there goes my plans for this weekend.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Scooter?

>click<

Scooter.

Thirty-nine years old, eh? Must've been a fatty.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"motorized scooter"

do they mean:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I mean, I think you can technically get a DUI for bicycling while drunk, so either could be a possibility I suppose.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just how broad are their DUI laws? If he gets a decent lawyer they'll find a technicality to exploit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "motorized scooter"

do they mean:

[Fark user image 126x180]

or:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 180x180]

I mean, I think you can technically get a DUI for bicycling while drunk, so either could be a possibility I suppose.


Oh nm, I just saw that it was a "walmart scooter".  Giving him a DUI for that seems like BS.  Just kick trespass him from the store.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But isn't everyone in a Florida Walmart intoxicated?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Just how broad are their DUI laws? If he gets a decent lawyer they'll find a technicality to exploit.


I knew of someone in Florida who got a DUI while riding a bicycle drunk.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Normally I would be very judgey about this Florida/Walmart Man. However, I was unexpectedly fired from my long time job. I didn't get out of bed until 5 minutes ago and that was only because my son was circling because he is worried about me.

Point is, driving around in a Walmart scooter with an open bottle of vodka sounds like a lot of fun to me right now.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
