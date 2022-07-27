 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   20 killed by lightning bolts in just one DAY as apocalyptic electrical storm strikes India. Somebody upstairs has issues   (thesun.ie) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Bihar, Weather, India, Climate, Wind, Lightning, state of Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2022 at 2:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pansies
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kali ma!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"They called him 'Mahasamatman', and said he was a God.  He, however, preferred to drop the 'Maha-' and the '-atman', and just went by 'Sam'."

If I recall correctly, Sam's Attribute was Electro-Direction.  And he definitely had a problem with Heaven.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God gave us a really nice planet. Now he's pissed at what we've done with it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stuffy: God gave us a really nice planet. Now he's pissed at what we've done with it.


No he didn't. He made mosquitos, harmful bacteria and fungi, viruses, earthquakes, meteors, hurricanes, tornados, forest fires, and Australia.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fark those 20 people in particular.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somebody broke down and ate a Five Guys, didn't they?
 
2KanZam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yup... the Mother Earth wants us gone... here's a video I shot a few weeks ago from my backyard of her trying to kill us with a pretty spectacular electrical storm

EXTREME Electrical Storm!!!
Youtube LVxHjJs6kLc
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Great Outdoors - Lightning Rod Reg
Youtube OGR6Wk3Kboo
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Indra is the Hindu lightning god (as seen in the image above)and he's very temperamental so it all makes sense.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fark this spire...no wait those two trees in particular

thesun.ieView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

X-Geek: fark those 20 people in particular.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was needful...
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


LONG LIVE THE KING
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Were they all on hilltops wearing wet copper armour and shouting 'All gods are bastards!'
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When Zeus has a temper tantrum...
 
wildlifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We can only hope a few phone scammers where targets..
 
shinji3i
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: stuffy: God gave us a really nice planet. Now he's pissed at what we've done with it.

No he didn't. He made mosquitos, harmful bacteria and fungi, viruses, earthquakes, meteors, hurricanes, tornados, forest fires, and Australia.


Yeah, all of those things were an attempt to keep us in check without having to be a helicopter parent then Louis Pasteur rolled around and farked it all up.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: When Zeus has a temper tantrum...


Zeus said "fark em"

Interpret that how you wish
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair India is very crowded.  This would never have happened in Kansas.
 
hej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not God's fault that he can't throw a lightning bolt in India without hitting someone.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wildlifer: We can only hope a few phone scammers where targets..


This guy is on it...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/pierogi is awesome
 
drayno76
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This weekend 20 : 1,380,000,000

Reduced: 1 : 69,000,000

CDC: < 1 : 1,000,000

Honestly with less than 1 in a million odds, a population of 1.38 billion, leaving 1 per 69 million, you're not doing too bad India.  Yeah it sucks but the math says you're doing well.  There's that. Oh and this planet wants us all gone, one way or another.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Russ1642: stuffy: God gave us a really nice planet. Now he's pissed at what we've done with it.

No he didn't. He made mosquitos, harmful bacteria and fungi, viruses, earthquakes, meteors, hurricanes, tornados, forest fires, and Australia.

Yeah, all of those things were an attempt to keep us in check without having to be a helicopter parent then Louis Pasteur rolled around and farked it all up.


Edward Jenner started that ball rolling with the smallpox vaccine.

/it is a rather target dense environment
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: stuffy: God gave us a really nice planet. Now he's pissed at what we've done with it.

No he didn't. He made mosquitos, harmful bacteria and fungi, viruses, earthquakes, meteors, hurricanes, tornados, forest fires, and Australia.


And humans...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Russ1642: stuffy: God gave us a really nice planet. Now he's pissed at what we've done with it.

No he didn't. He made mosquitos, harmful bacteria and fungi, viruses, earthquakes, meteors, hurricanes, tornados, forest fires, and Australia.

And humans...


Don't even get me started on wasps
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.