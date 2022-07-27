 Skip to content
Florida man goes full Space Balls on aliens and dragons
    29-year-old Corey Johnson  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Joke's on him.  They already know about the space aliens.

Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, third time in two days! This guy  never gives up!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow, third time in two days! This guy  never gives up!


Guest of honor at the next Fark Party?
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Johnson was driving an F-150 that was stolen

"the president of the United States told him in his head he needed to take the vehicle."

Well there you go. Biden would have told him to steal a more fuel-efficient vehicle.
 
eKonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Johnson, who is facing charges of grand theft, told police officers that "the president of the United States told him in his head he needed to take the vehicle.


DAMN YOU JOE BIDEN!!!
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow, third time in two days! This guy  never gives up!


It must be serious. He's really trying to get the message out!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Johnson, who is facing charges of grand theft, told police officers that "the president of the United States told him in his head he needed to take the vehicle."

Thanks, Biden
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least now i know what my next starfinder campaign is gonna include...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Joke's on him.  They already know about the space aliens.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 815x458]


Just because:
Trump's Doctor Is The Scientist From Independence Day (ft. Brent Spiner)
Youtube r_I6VE7zNbU
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TOOL - Rosetta Stoned (Audio)
Youtube qnlhVVwBfew

/NSFW
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guess were back in the 50s living a science fiction movie.  Thanks SCROTUS.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was just waiting for the "I did that" defense strategy.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's possible he only imagined them.
nypost.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the dragon's name is Pete and the alien's name is RePete?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And this is why I limit my interactions with my neighbors to a fake smile and a friendly wave.
/ not that they believe in dragons or anything.
// at least I hope not
/// although I'm not sure about the ex pastor who packs heat while riding his lawnmower...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Puff the magic bath salts.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: So the dragon's name is Pete and the alien's name is RePete?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: Johnson was driving an F-150 that was stolen

"the president of the United States told him in his head he needed to take the vehicle."

Well there you go. Biden would have told him to steal a more fuel-efficient vehicle.


Biden isn't the President, Nimrod.

/sarc
 
