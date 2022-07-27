 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Hop in the El Camino, crank up Bruce, and head to the shore. Its National New Jersey Day   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
27
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, there's a "New" Jersey?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We are half way there.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FEAR - Let's Have a War
Youtube yJAlIHsXcLY
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who kind of has a thing for slightly rough chicks with east coast accents?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dr. Oz seen celebrating the day.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually, that's "down the shore" in Jersey speak.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not a thing.

/ nor should it be
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happy New Jersey Day, Dr. Ooze.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But Mama, that's where the fun is.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The ambience isn't quite right for this special occasion.
*FFFFAAAAAAAARRRRRRPPPP-P-P-P*
That smells more like it.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 616x462]


I'm not seeing any salpeppaketup on it.....you sure that isn't pork roll? TAYLOR HAM is our state breakfast meat.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not to mention my preferred method for a TEC is an everything bagel, lightly toasted.

You only eat it on a kaiser roll if you are planning on doing so while driving.

Please, do not defile my states culinary works.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Happy New Jersey Day, Dr. Ooze.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is like when people have an 80s party and it's a party of people looking what they thought the 80s was like.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Subtonic: [Fark user image 616x462]

I'm not seeing any salpeppaketup on it.....you sure that isn't pork roll? TAYLOR HAM is our state breakfast meat.


Taylor is a brand.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pork roll is to New Jersey as carrots are to Bugs Bunny. The cured, smoked pork product creates debates between residents of the state. Trenton loves their pork roll so much, in fact, they hold an annual Pork Roll Festival.

You hear that, North Jersey?  It's called PORK ROLL. Get outta here with your "Taylor Ham" bullshiat.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Taylor is a brand.


mojo_the_helper_monkey: You hear that, North Jersey?  It's called PORK ROLL. Get outta here with your "Taylor Ham" bullshiat.


What are you pineys, or some Toms River mouth breather?

Yes, Taylor is a brand. Its the only one that matters. Its also made by the company started by the guy who invented it.
 
eagles95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: Pork roll is to New Jersey as carrots are to Bugs Bunny. The cured, smoked pork product creates debates between residents of the state. Trenton loves their pork roll so much, in fact, they hold an annual Pork Roll Festival.

You hear that, North Jersey?  It's called PORK ROLL. Get outta here with your "Taylor Ham" bullshiat.


I've called it pork roll and I'm not even from the east coast. I was told WAY long ago on a trip to Stone Harbor that we were getting a pork roll breakfast sammich and have called it that ever since.

mmm....pork roll breakfast sammich
 
valkore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image image 616x462]


Nice spam sandwich you got there.
 
valkore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: Pork roll is to New Jersey as carrots are to Bugs Bunny. The cured, smoked pork product creates debates between residents of the state. Trenton loves their pork roll so much, in fact, they hold an annual Pork Roll Festival.

You hear that, North Jersey?  It's called PORK ROLL. Get outta here with your "Taylor Ham" bullshiat.


And by law, it can't be branded as ham. It's spiced pig slurry.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Homebound Train
Youtube 1yeGOpDLp3U


\it's crazy that side 2 of that album's worst song is its most famous....
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll throw another bucket of medical waste on the beach for ya'
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Marcos P: Taylor is a brand.

mojo_the_helper_monkey: You hear that, North Jersey?  It's called PORK ROLL. Get outta here with your "Taylor Ham" bullshiat.

What are you pineys, or some Toms River mouth breather?

Yes, Taylor is a brand. Its the only one that matters. Its also made by the company started by the guy who invented it.


Have you been standing outside in Elizabeth for too long?  Is your brain starved for oxygen?

What did Mr. Taylor name his invention, hmm?  Go on, it's right there on the package.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Should be a Camaro, not El Camino subs
Also, now I want a stromboli from some place in Haddonfield
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: What did Mr. Taylor name his invention, hmm?  Go on, it's right there on the package.


Yes, Taylor Pork Roll.

But it was originally "Taylor's Ham". Because some people can't appreciate its beauty and he had to legally change the name, which was then coopted by that garbage Case makes, its only right to correctly honor it.

To be clear, i'm not arguing so much about the pork roll or ham bit, but that Taylor is the superior, and really only true version of it.
 
