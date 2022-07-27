 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Hyundai fined $19.2 million by the CFPB for ruining people's credit by sending false information about their payment histories to credit reporting agencies. How often did this happen? Well the fine works out to about $2 per instance   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The College Football Playoff Board???
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hyundai is kinda having a bad PR week, aren't they?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Corporation For Public Broadcasting?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why you finance thru a credit union. Hell, Honda still had a lien filed against my car 8 years after I paid it off. Found that out when I went to get a replacement title because I couldn't find my title.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's create a consumer protection agency so people think we're looking out for them, but make it so weak that business don't have to worry about actually changing their practices.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Hyundai is kinda having a bad PR week, aren't they?


HyUSBndai.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
elantra is a good little car
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They are worth $45 Billion.  Their fine is chump change.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No admission of wrongdoing? What the shiat is that?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What about the consumers which have lost all dignity by driving around in Hyundais
 
danvon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm one of those peeps they did this to. Fortunately, after several phone calls, to multiple parties, including the credit agency (who, shockingly, was the most helpful) and the threat of a lawsuit from an attorney, they corrected their errors.

I liked their car, but their US financing services are utter crap.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This happens with a lot of merchants. They say they report positive on time payments but they are not on any 3 bureaus
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Christians For Public Beheadings?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: They are worth $45 Billion.  Their fine is chump change.


It's 1% of their annual operating income, which is probably enough that they don't want to get caught again...
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've never understood why anyone would buy a car whose name sounds like someone vomiting.

/likewise buick
 
