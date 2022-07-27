 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Amazon employee died on Prime Day, which explains the shipping delays   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Amazon.com, Occupational safety and health, Rafael Reynaldo Mota Frias, Amazon employee, Employment, Amazon, The Daily Beast, Amazon River  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2022 at 9:25 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, amazon opened an airport hub here and they all vector in around my house because I'm right at 10 miles out... we get a lot of air traffic... I haven't seen it at night, still, my dad tells me the Amazon logo on the side of the plane 'lights up'... is he yanking my chain?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Our internal investigation has shown that this was not a work-related incident,

Not to worry folks, the fine folks at Amazon have already investigated themselves and are totes exonerated.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When reached for comment, Jeff Bezos replied: OK, fine, he can have the day of the funeral off, but then we really need him back on the line!
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why worry about workplace conditions when your highest priority is replacing humans with automation?
 
eagles95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The warehouse was not air conditioned? Nice. I suppose if you sweat out all your bodily fluids you don't need a pee bottle then.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean amazon has a million plus employees. Someone dying on the clock of pretty much anything is going to happen from time to time.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One man is a tragedy, one delayed package is a statistic - Jeff Bezos
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: One man is a tragedy, one delayed package is a statistic - Jeff Bezos


I think you got that quote backwards.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optimistic_cynic: hardinparamedic: One man is a tragedy, one delayed package is a statistic - Jeff Bezos

I think you got that quote backwards.


Tragidies imply no one's to blame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.