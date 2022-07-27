 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Uvalde City Council to investigate every city officer who responded to school massacre, which shouldn't take long since almost none of them actually did   (cnn.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Police, city police officer, council member Ernest, US K-12 school, Texas, law enforcement response, Constable, Uvalde City Council  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Jul 2022 at 12:05 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They responded, they just didn't do anything helpful after they showed up.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: They responded, they just didn't do anything helpful after they showed up.


They just wanted to get home to their families that night.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So who will the sacrificial lamb(s) be to protect the department? To make Abattoir look good for re-election?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: So who will the sacrificial lamb(s) be to protect the department? To make Abattoir look good for re-election?


the principal
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was actually wondering this morning, where was the Uvalde Fire Department the whole time?  I mean, I know there were EMTs there, when there's a 911 call the fire trucks always show up, usually before the cops.

Couldn't they run in and hose everybody?  Or did the cops stop them?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think that towns of just 16,000 should be illegal.  Same with counties with a population of less than 25,000.

They should be turned into states, with two senators and one house member.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"So that's where I was at the time, I was scared for my life, I wasn't sure I was going to make it home that day. I still remember the screaming, the yelling, and the look of terror in their eyes. I'm just glad we did what we could. It wasn't easy that day, everyone bares scars. But, someone had to hold that line of parents back from rushing in there. Someone could have gotten hurt."
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, all the state and federal law enforcement on the scene that day continues to slowly sneak away.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hello? This needs to be a Federal investigation.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cops: Where you can use danger as an excuse to not save a life and also as an excuse to take one.

I for one am enjoying watching cops across the country get shiat on for this, even from pretty traditional hold outs.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They responded by stalking and harassing a mother who saved her kids on her own because she "made them look bad".
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somehow, this will be Biden's fault.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: They responded, they just didn't do anything helpful after they showed up.


Exactly. What was the last number I read? 400 assorted cops showed up?

They just stood around, but they technically showed up.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hello? This needs to be a Federal investigation.


uh oh....whidbey's so close to getting it

/angh
 
schwarzsturm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Though I'm repeating myself, I think it's worthwhile:

Arredondo should be dragged out and forced to commit seppuku in public for his failure to act.

The police force should subsequently face decimation.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In the end they will determine that the officers followed policy and awaited orders, and nothing will happen to any of them.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

macadamnut: I was actually wondering this morning, where was the Uvalde Fire Department the whole time?  I mean, I know there were EMTs there, when there's a 911 call the fire trucks always show up, usually before the cops.

Couldn't they run in and hose everybody?  Or did the cops stop them?


It's pretty telling that we are thinking about sending firefighters to do what the SWAT assholes hid from.  It's almost like we expect Firefighters to actually do things.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hello? This needs to be a Federal investigation.


The Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly (tm)
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The investigation will take five years, to make sure that it's well out of the news cycle and most have forgotten about it, and will result in the release of a 12-page report about how the heroic officers would have been able to do their jobs if they just had more funding and more military surplus gear.
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

schwarzsturm: Though I'm repeating myself, I think it's worthwhile:

Arredondo should be dragged out and forced to commit seppuku in public for his failure to act.

The police force should subsequently face decimation.


Arredondo: Well unfortunartely, I forgot to bring a sword...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: APO_Buddha: They responded, they just didn't do anything helpful after they showed up.

Exactly. What was the last number I read? 400 assorted cops showed up?

They just stood around, but they technically showed up.


Somehow, I doubt 400 showed up. 400 cops answered their phones and text, and claimed work time by "responding" and using whatever remote punch-in/comp time.

Maybe 400 where there for the week or so after, doing all the necessary documenting, internet propoganda, and ass-covering story time.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's hang every officer who responded by the neck for that same time they hesitated before storming the gunman.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: whidbey: Hello? This needs to be a Federal investigation.

The Wheels of Justice Turn Slowly (tm)


When you come at the cousin of the nephew of your ex-girlfriend's brother in law's second uncle, you best not miss.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who gives a flying f*ck anymore. Kids are dead, teachers are dead, "it's too early to talk about gun reform", thoughts and f*cking prayers.  These 'officers of the law' are just now being investigated. Hmmm...I wonder what the outcome of the investigation will be. I'm going to guess they were 'doing their duty to the best of their ability'. I comment on this situation because I have a child the age of those that were murdered, and friends and family who are teachers. But oh well, police lives over innocent children and teacher lives, and the guns are ok!!!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: So who will the sacrificial lamb(s) be to protect the department? To make Abattoir look good for re-election?


The kids. Had those little cowards been willling to charge the gunman, he would have been stopped.

Of course, the blame all comes down to the libs, who insist on indoctrinating children with their own sheep-like behavior by having them hide during school shooter drills.

We need to teach a Conservative approach where the kids rush the perp and dogpile on him, smothering him to death.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: APO_Buddha: They responded, they just didn't do anything helpful after they showed up.

They just wanted to get home to their families that night.


They actually say that, "I just want to go home tonight" stuff.

They literally got the one job whose main concern is NOT getting home safely. I do not care about cop safety. Cops are supposed to ensure all of our safety.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whoops, wrong thread there.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: In the end they will determine that the officers followed policy and awaited orders, and nothing will happen to any of them.


If that is true, then something should happen to ALL of them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Whoops, wrong thread there.


ehhhhhhhhhhh, kinda not really tho
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only way this could get worse for the Uvalde cops is if they hire Alex Jones as their spokesman.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop being mean to our thin yellow line heros, when you are bleeding on the street who else is going to stand around eating coffee and donuts while you bleed out?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Cops are supposed to ensure all of our safety.


Neat.  Now do health insurance.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On the plus side, school will be back in session around the US in about a month, and then we'll have another school shooting so we don't have to hear about Uvalde anymore.

Wait, that's not actually a plus, is it?
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They don't want to be at fault, but they like being the center of attention. They deny want their police maligned, but they realize if they don't send someone to the dogs they're screwed.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Weekend Baker: On the plus side, school will be back in session around the US in about a month, and then we'll have another school shooting so we don't have to hear about Uvalde anymore.

Wait, that's not actually a plus, is it?


It is if you own stock in Smith & Wesson.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.