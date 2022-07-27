 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   This low-budget Catwoman reboot is way less sexy than the original   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Surveillance, Leopard, Camera, Woman, Split Enz, Phoenix, Police, High-heeled footwear  
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onesie?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Onesie?

[memegenerator.net image 383x339]


Her back door was shattered?

I can read that wrong on a couple levels
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says you.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leopard onesie? She's a cat burglar....

/ simply PURRRRRRRfect...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LEE MERIWETHER WAS HOTTER THAN JULIE NEWMAR! FIGHT!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a thousand dollars in bags - oops! I mean a couple thousand dollars. In fact, I think it was closer to $20K now that I think of it. I better call my insurance company.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix?  She must be in heat.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted ... for questioning.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd start by questioning Gene at the local Cinnabon.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better watch than the Halle Berry version.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine if they wore something like this..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
Do you know what happens to a frog when it's struck by lightning?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Wanted ... for questioning.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 850x560]



There is nothing low budget about Michelle Pfeiffer's catwomen.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: LEE MERIWETHER WAS HOTTER THAN JULIE NEWMAR! FIGHT!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Enters the chat, rolling her 'R''s.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: LEE MERIWETHER WAS HOTTER THAN JULIE NEWMAR! FIGHT!


Hey now! There's a Catwoman for everyone.

/ And that Catwoman is Eartha Kitt
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: doctorguilty: LEE MERIWETHER WAS HOTTER THAN JULIE NEWMAR! FIGHT!

Hey now! There's a Catwoman for everyone.

/ And that Catwoman is Eartha Kitt


Thread over...someone get the lights...
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
blogs.nottingham.ac.ukView Full Size
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: LEE MERIWETHER WAS HOTTER THAN JULIE NEWMAR! FIGHT!


...THIS.  Lee Meriwether Catwoman was BEST Catwoman.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Still a better watch than the Halle Berry version.


I tried to watch that movie one time, because I am ridiculously easy to please*, and figured it couldn't be as terrible as everyone said.

I tapped out less than 10 minutes in. As far as shockingly bad -- I'm not sure my command of the language does justice. It's 3-day-old salmon at the Chinese buffet steam table bad, but it's also brightly colored Fisher-Price toddler toy that makes horrible electronic noises and won't ever die bad.

* As a reminder I I genuinely and unironically liked Ben Affleck as Daredevil.
 
advex101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Wadded Beef: Still a better watch than the Halle Berry version.

I tried to watch that movie one time, because I am ridiculously easy to please*, and figured it couldn't be as terrible as everyone said.

I tapped out less than 10 minutes in. As far as shockingly bad -- I'm not sure my command of the language does justice. It's 3-day-old salmon at the Chinese buffet steam table bad, but it's also brightly colored Fisher-Price toddler toy that makes horrible electronic noises and won't ever die bad.

* As a reminder I I genuinely and unironically liked Ben Affleck as Daredevil.


Only scene I like in that movie was when he leaped off the building to Bring Me to Life.  The rest?  Meh.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: * As a reminder I I genuinely and unironically liked Ben Affleck as Daredevil.


Kansas is a dangerous place, and you've just proved it.  The insanity is obviously creeping in and affecting your perceptions, you'd better get out of there
 
