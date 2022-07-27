 Skip to content
(NPR)   If you weren't sick when you got into the ambulance, you will be when the made-up price-gouging bill from hell arrives   (npr.org) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their prices are on the website, she should have shopped around.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever start to feel chest pains I'm more apt to call Lyft instead of 911.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Their prices are on the website, she should have shopped around.


"Ma'am, we're here to transport you to the hospital"
"Hang on, I need to see if there's a cheaper option.  Could you lift my severed hand and place it on the fingerprint scanner on my phone?"
/I assume you were just being funny
//this image popped into my head and made me laugh
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless I'm flat out dying, will drive myself.  Already done it once with a towel and duct tape wrapped around my arm.  Fsck them
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get sick or injured in the U.S.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA! USA! We're #235!
 
Robot Devil's Advocate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Their prices are on the website, she should have shopped around.


Should have went with Uber.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
USA = Greatest country in the world.
Also USA = Pay up or die in a ditch.
 
padraig
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I always like to tell that one : about 15 years ago, I worked for a French travel insurance company. One of the thing that our contracts provided, was a one-off health insurance policy that worked in the country you visited. Max coverage was 100.000 euros (you were supposed to be repatriated before reaching that).

Except for the USA. For the USA, it was one million dollars.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Ezv8sdTLxKo


//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just stick me on the catapult and aim for the hospital. It's cheaper then the ambulance ride.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Total Bill: $3,606 for an ambulance ride to the hospital.

When I saw that, my first thought was "that seems low".  I would have thought at least twice that for sure, with the ambulance company expecting to "negotiate" it down to that level with insurance.  I mean, it should still be zero or some trivially low number, but it wasn't quite as bad as America has set my expectations to be.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Took an ambulance once, against my will. Five mile ride in city limits to the city hospital cost me 600 with insurance

Never again. As mentioned above, I'm getting an Uber or driving myself next time
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had a relative who drove himself to the hospital because he was having a heart attack and didn't want to pay for an ambulance. He made it barely, but died there. America!

I've been in the same situation as this woman. I farkin turned that shiat down. They do a hard sell on you. And make you sign a release. I know even with my "good" insurance that's $800 out of pocket probably.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anybody wanna keep defending a for-profit health care system?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not dying? Get an Uber.

Maybe even if you're only dying a little...get an Uber
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bummer.

Maybe move somewhere that ambulance services are included in your property taxes?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Not dying? Get an Uber.

Maybe even if you're only dying a little...get an Uber


Go to a hospital that is at capacity or lacks serivces

Get an ambulance to transfer you to another hospital.


//Uber/Lyft doesn't want you to vomit in their rides and may turn you down.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

[YouTube video: Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.


All of this has already been figured out in more enlighten cities where ambulance services are included in the cost of your taxes - like police and fire departments.

Maybe try moving to a blue city?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our internal investigation has shown that this was not a work-related incident, and instead was related to a personal medical condition.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Stephenson said that Amazon conducted an internal investigation which revealed that a colleague said Mota Frias had reported experiencing chest pains the evening before his shift but didn't notify his coworkers or managers of his symptoms.

Schrödinger's chest pain, which he both reported and didn't report to his colleagues.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Bummer.

Maybe move somewhere that ambulance services are included in your property taxes?


What like Canada? As far as I know there's nowhere in the USA they are free. This woman's ambulance was funded by the county fire dept but if you use it you're gonna pay, less than private usually, but still $$$
 
adj_m
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And here I was mildly annoyed by the 40$ CAD I had to pay.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

[YouTube video: Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.

All of this has already been figured out in more enlighten cities where ambulance services are included in the cost of your taxes - like police and fire departments.

Maybe try moving to a blue city?


DRTFA?

And although private, for-profit ambulance companies have become notorious for pricey bills, Peggy and her siblings were being billed by taxpayer-funded fire departments.
 
The Thoroughbred of Sin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

[YouTube video: Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.


No it doesn't have to be that high. An ambulance ride here costs $80. That is it, flat rate. Amazingly the ambulances are all modern vehicles in good shape with up to date equipment and fully stocked.

So it can be done. It doesn't have to be that way. It is a policy choice.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the system working exactly as described.

My Best investments are American investments.

-Debt Collection
-Medical Debt Collection
-Mortgage Debt Colection

On a return-on-investment basis, the American healthcare side industry of debt collection can't be beat. The debt will be collected, in full, with interest.

Some people may go bankrupt, lose their homes, or go into further debt, but it's a sacrifice I am more than willing to make. Think of the profits!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Thoroughbred of Sin: SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

[YouTube video: Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.

No it doesn't have to be that high. An ambulance ride here costs $80. That is it, flat rate. Amazingly the ambulances are all modern vehicles in good shape with up to date equipment and fully stocked.

So it can be done. It doesn't have to be that way. It is a policy choice.


I agree policy choice, It's a USA problem, and the USA isn't fixing it anytime soon.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Flushing It All Away: Bummer.

Maybe move somewhere that ambulance services are included in your property taxes?

What like Canada? As far as I know there's nowhere in the USA they are free. This woman's ambulance was funded by the county fire dept but if you use it you're gonna pay, less than private usually, but still $$$


Used to be that way in many places of New York, but then the Democrats decided to fark over the citizenry.

https://www.nysenate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/anna-m-kaplan/lawmakers-announce-inclusion-ems-cost-recovery-act-nys-budget
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you work in an area served by a private or contracted ambulance service, demand your county commission require itemized or flat rate billing for levels of service.

Also demand your ambulance service start participating in ET3 for minor emergency calls - treat and release programs which are far cheaper than an ambulance ride to an ER.

The problem is that there is no clinical value added billing. We can essentially bill the same amount if we do nothing and give you a ride to the hospital as we can if we are a cutting edge 911 service with critical care capacity and point of care labs.

Our EMS and billing systems are hopelessly broken and only radical reform and single payor sourcing is going to change this.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Flushing It All Away: SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

[YouTube video: Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.

All of this has already been figured out in more enlighten cities where ambulance services are included in the cost of your taxes - like police and fire departments.

Maybe try moving to a blue city?

DRTFA?

And although private, for-profit ambulance companies have become notorious for pricey bills, Peggy and her siblings were being billed by taxpayer-funded fire departments.


Yep. Wasn't always that way. Until the Democrats recently changed their mind, those costs were shared by all NYS tax payers.

Sucks when even the good guys are the baddies.
 
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you are ambulatory, just sign a PRC form the ambulance/emt's have and have someone
take you to the hospital.
 
Kuta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Medicare for All Now
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You are telling me that having 2 EMTs show up in a bus full of lifesaving equipment and a small pharmacy to carry me out of wherever I happen to be, on very short notice, is more expensive than getting an unemployed guy in a minivan? I'm shocked, SHOCKED!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the EMTs are pulling down a whole $12-15/hour, or at least they were 5 years ago.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Total Bill: $3,606 for an ambulance ride to the hospital.

When I saw that, my first thought was "that seems low".  I would have thought at least twice that for sure, with the ambulance company expecting to "negotiate" it down to that level with insurance.  I mean, it should still be zero or some trivially low number, but it wasn't quite as bad as America has set my expectations to be.


I thought the same thing.

Still not cheap, but less than I was expecting.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: If you work in an area served by a private or contracted ambulance service, demand your county commission require itemized or flat rate billing for levels of service.

Also demand your ambulance service start participating in ET3 for minor emergency calls - treat and release programs which are far cheaper than an ambulance ride to an ER.

The problem is that there is no clinical value added billing. We can essentially bill the same amount if we do nothing and give you a ride to the hospital as we can if we are a cutting edge 911 service with critical care capacity and point of care labs.

Our EMS and billing systems are hopelessly broken and only radical reform and single payor sourcing is going to change this.


ET3 is a joke, and you had to be previously selected. The pandemic/Trump derailed the idea. It was a good dream, but it's dead.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

[YouTube video: Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.

All of this has already been figured out in more enlighten cities where ambulance services are included in the cost of your taxes - like police and fire departments.

Maybe try moving to a blue city?


Like Houston?  I was charged 1200.00 to go about a mile after I got hit in a crosswalk and the van ran over my leg several years back.  And they've gone up since then...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

padraig: I always like to tell that one : about 15 years ago, I worked for a French travel insurance company. One of the thing that our contracts provided, was a one-off health insurance policy that worked in the country you visited. Max coverage was 100.000 euros (you were supposed to be repatriated before reaching that).

Except for the USA. For the USA, it was one million dollars.


Comparing socialized medicine to private is silly
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was about half of what my ambulance ride cost last year.  I slipped on black ice and my head bounced off of the asphalt twice.  I could have been driven to the hospital but I choose constant medical care because people die from falls like that every day.  Insurance paid for it all.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: If I ever start to feel chest pains I'm more apt to call Lyft instead of 911.


SVC_conservative: //Uber/Lyft doesn't want you to vomit in their rides and may turn you down.


Lyft driver for 3 years. I took MANY people to the hospital, and at least one should have been in an ambulance (it was a broken arm IIRC), if this wasn't a capitalist hellhole. Absolutely recommend Lyft if your condition allows it.

Fark the emergency-gougers.

Also, drivers aren't really allowed to turn you down for any reason other than you're not who you say you are* or safety. "You might puke" isn't, IIRC, a good reason - otherwise, no one would be able to get a ride home on St Patrick's Day

// CSB 1: I got a super farky Lyft Share one St Pat's, where someone lied about how many people there were; everyone was fine with it, so we crammed 2 extra people in my sedan and one puked on himself as we hit his driveway (thankfully, my upholstery was spared)
* CSB 2: I should not have accepted a ride with two children, aged ~10 and ~6, from their dad's account. One of the kids had a phone and was on speaker with Dad the whole time, who confirmed his account info - I took them home from an after-school thing, roughly a 2 mile ride, but it could easily have gone farky on me.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Wadded Beef: If I ever start to feel chest pains I'm more apt to call Lyft instead of 911.

SVC_conservative: //Uber/Lyft doesn't want you to vomit in their rides and may turn you down.

Lyft driver for 3 years. I took MANY people to the hospital, and at least one should have been in an ambulance (it was a broken arm IIRC), if this wasn't a capitalist hellhole. Absolutely recommend Lyft if your condition allows it.

Fark the emergency-gougers.

Also, drivers aren't really allowed to turn you down for any reason other than you're not who you say you are* or safety. "You might puke" isn't, IIRC, a good reason - otherwise, no one would be able to get a ride home on St Patrick's Day

// CSB 1: I got a super farky Lyft Share one St Pat's, where someone lied about how many people there were; everyone was fine with it, so we crammed 2 extra people in my sedan and one puked on himself as we hit his driveway (thankfully, my upholstery was spared)
* CSB 2: I should not have accepted a ride with two children, aged ~10 and ~6, from their dad's account. One of the kids had a phone and was on speaker with Dad the whole time, who confirmed his account info - I took them home from an after-school thing, roughly a 2 mile ride, but it could easily have gone farky on me.


I was basing it off of this from a while back- https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/carolineodonovan/taking-uber-lyft-emergency-room-legal-liabilities
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is just another way for towns to make money.  Charge a ton of money and negotiate with insurance for a third of what they charge.  Been like that forever.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stop blaming companies for profiting in a for-profit market and in a for-profit industry. All it will do is make you pissed off and paying the same outrageous prices. If you want to control prices then you need to regulate the industry. Regulate it into submission.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just checked and the charge for my community is $650-850 depending on level of service provided plus $14/mile. They never balance bill residents since we already pay through a millage levy. To me that's really in the reasonable range and I'll gladly pay a bit higher millage to keep it that way.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Stop blaming companies for profiting in a for-profit market and in a for-profit industry. All it will do is make you pissed off and paying the same outrageous prices. If you want to control prices then you need to regulate the industry. Regulate it into submission.


FTFA: "It often is the municipalities that are sending some of the most staggering bills and often pursuing them in really aggressive ways,"
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap


That's why the article was primarily about the one that charged far more than the other two.

chitownmike: You are telling me that having 2 EMTs show up in a bus full of lifesaving equipment and a small pharmacy to carry me out of wherever I happen to be, on very short notice, is more expensive than getting an unemployed guy in a minivan? I'm shocked, SHOCKED!


One ambulance ride was billed at about 2 1/2 times the rate of the other two for the same damn service. They're gouging and they can do it because fark you, that's why. Our health care system is idiotic.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Stop blaming companies for profiting in a for-profit market and in a for-profit industry. All it will do is make you pissed off and paying the same outrageous prices. If you want to control prices then you need to regulate the industry. Regulate it into submission.

FTFA: "It often is the municipalities that are sending some of the most staggering bills and often pursuing them in really aggressive ways,"


So? Is your argument that municipalities can't be regulated into submission?
 
adj_m
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The third example is way outside of the norm, but tbh the first two bills are industry standard. Even the insurance "customary rate" is aligned, so yeah one company is price gouging but the other two should be considered pretty reasonable.


Unless you want your paramedics to be paid less than a high school summer lifeguard, ride in a 30 year old ambulance held together by spit and duct tape, and never use any disposable supplies or medications (and the meds don't expire).... it's a high cost because it has to be ready 24/7 with no guarantee it's needed and the US chronically treats EMS like crap

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ezv8sdTLxKo]

//Also, Paramedic Shortage in the USA
///Also Also, it's the insurance companies that underpay "in network" ambulances causing this problem in the first place, along with low medicare/medicaid reimbursements. Blame insurance.


That was seriously your takeaway from the video you posted? Not the fact that Ambulances aren't considered an essential service? Not the fact they aren't federally supported like police and fire departments? Not the fact they only get paid when they transport patients, so they're incentivized to transport people who don't need the service (what the actual fark?)?

You honestly believe that that money is going to the EMT's (that, it was pointed out in the video you posted, make only 36k a year on average)? Oh sweet summer child.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Jeebus Saves: Russ1642: Stop blaming companies for profiting in a for-profit market and in a for-profit industry. All it will do is make you pissed off and paying the same outrageous prices. If you want to control prices then you need to regulate the industry. Regulate it into submission.

FTFA: "It often is the municipalities that are sending some of the most staggering bills and often pursuing them in really aggressive ways,"

So? Is your argument that municipalities can't be regulated into submission?


The regulators are using the EMS fees to "avoid" tax increases on their residents

//Especially in places with tourism/transport hubs/commuters from outside their municipal borders
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Stop blaming companies for profiting in a for-profit market and in a for-profit industry. All it will do is make you pissed off and paying the same outrageous prices. If you want to control prices then you need to regulate the industry. Regulate it into submission.


Know how I know you didn't RTFA? Yeah, there were 3 ambulances involved, all from different community departments. There were no companies involved, just local governments l.
 
