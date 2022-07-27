 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Thirty-five years ago today the greatest song in the history of all mankind was released. Of. All. Mankind   (youtube.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
248-434-5508
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't have to click it.

/we're no strangers to love
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Never Gonna Give You Up" Metal Cover
Youtube gs3mNTLJGIo
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone from the video is still around?

Need a remake with the original.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I eliminate somebody in Fortnite, I draw a chalk outline where their body used to be and dance the Never Gonna dance.  My kid says that's toxic, but I'm not going to stop.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the greatest cover of all time!

Mad Men Perform Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up
Youtube SaFLd-hVKFY
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rickroll thread, anyone?
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going through my head: "I'm going to blindly click this link, but it better not be a Rick Roll"...."the internet is a cruel mistress"
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<clicks link>

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Premeditated_Road_Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be a link to a Tenacious D song but then I remembered that theirs WASN'T the greatest song in the world and was only a tribute.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's arguable.
I'll allow it.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: Whenever I eliminate somebody in Fortnite, I draw a chalk outline where their body used to be and dance the Never Gonna dance.  My kid says that's toxic, but I'm not going to stop never gonna give it up.


Dude... the shot was right there!  Why didn't you take it????
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bizarre Love Triangle?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Almost. "Where the Streets Have No Name" still has a month to go before it turns 35.

/Just kidding.
//It's only the second-best song.
///"Pictures of You" is 32.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We built this city?
 
Xaxor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, I can't be mad about this one. That trickery doesn't bother me any more.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Bizarre Love Triangle?


That's the way that it goes, and it's what nobody knows.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uptown Girl?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No way, everyone knows that the greatest song ever written was In A Gada Da Vida
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Fools - Psycho Chicken (1980)
Youtube UnBlst3T7bY
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clearly future historians will view this song as the height of our civilization.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tenacious D - Tribute (Official Video)
Youtube _lK4cX5xGiQ
not the greatest song, just a tribute to the greatest song
 
dennysgod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not a rickroll
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How about a RockRoll?
Foo Fighters With Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up - London O2 Arena 19 September 2017
Youtube IdkCEioCp24
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My Pal Foot Foot was 57 years ago, Subby.
 
Roller Bob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't post the video, but the kids in my son's Scout troop have a skit with a really stupid premise (guy has never gotten a high five in his life) that ends up being about a 5 minute rick-roll..  They didn't tell the adults the first time they performed it - we were rolling!
 
Flogirl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where is a gif of Dennis Reynolds driving listening to the song? Anyone?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How to make a QR code biscuit.

Anyone would've had that link memorized by now.
 
