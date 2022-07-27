 Skip to content
(Futurism)   Tesla, apparently jealous of BMW's recent terrible subscription fees press coverage, decides to artificially hobble the driving range on a used 2013 model S until the owner pays them several thousand dollars   (futurism.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like another company that just wants your money.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well what did the guy think was gonna happen when you buy a car named Model X-tortion?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry dude - Elon's got a buttload of little bastards to pay for - deal with it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wtf
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sounds like another company that just wants your money.


They don't just want your money, they want *all* your money.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*waits for the Musk knob-lickers to justify this*
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sounds like another company that just wants your money.


Just like any other company then.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, never buy a used Tesla. Got it. That sounds like a winning strategy to me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: kdawg7736: Sounds like another company that just wants your money.

They don't just want your money, they want *all* your money.


The poors shouldn't have any money anyway
 
Wessoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would pull an Eddie Campos and burn that thing inside the factory showroom.
 
