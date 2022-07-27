 Skip to content
Day 154 of WW3: UKR confirms attack on key Kherson region bridge. Orcs make incremental gains in battles around Bakhmut. Orcs deploy more forces to bolster southern flank. Orcs deny sending them. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
And a bridge
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 27.07.2022 regarding the Russian invasion:

In the Volyn, Polissya and Seversky directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes. The enemy periodically carries out air reconnaissance of the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkov direction, the enemy carried out fire destruction with the use of barreled and reactive artillery. With the help of pontoon crossings driven through water obstacles, it is trying to improve the logistics support of its units.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched an airstrike near Serebryanka. Actively involved UAVs. He conducted assault operations in the area of the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye, had no success, withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure. He fought rifle fighting in the area of the village of Soledar, had no success. He conducted reconnaissance in battle near Semigorye. He suffered fire damage and casualties and withdrew. Currently, fighting continues in the areas of Semigirya and Kodema.

In avdiivka, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy systematically shells civilian and military infrastructure. In the area of Pavlograd, an enemy UAV was recorded.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy, for aerial reconnaissance, actively uses UAVs.

The enemy conducted assault operations in the area of Belogorka, had no success, withdrew.

In the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's ship grouping continues to perform tasks of reconnaissance, missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, as well as blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
 
Public Call Box
1 hour ago  
"Morning all. Coffee's brewing, and there's leftover birthday cake in the break room." *Finishes setting up chairs and a card table, takes out a deck of cards and some lighter fluid* "Anyone want to play Moskva Bridge?"

/Morning all
//Happy belated birthday dildo tontine!
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. Overnight news digest:

On the morning of July 27, the enemy shelled Nikolaev. According to preliminary information, the hits were in the industrial zone and the repair company. The building and private vehicles were also damaged. Pre-free no casualties or casualties. Detailed information is being clarified.

On the night of July 27, the village of Vesnyanne and the village of Shyrokoye were shelled. There was a fire in the utility building. About eight private residential buildings and two passenger cars were also damaged. There are no casualties.

The Rashists fired about 40 rockets from Grad rockets in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of July 27. In particular, in the city of Marganets, a 54-year-old woman was injured, a hospital, a kindergarten and 8 five-story buildings were damaged.

On the morning of July 27, the Rashists fired two S-300 missiles at the Industrial District of Kharkiv. There is destruction. 6 people were injured.

Ukrainian aviation inflicted 4 strikes on the enemy using assault aircraft, bombers and helicopters. 4 enemy strongholds were defeated. Andriyivka was liberated from the occupiers, OK "South".

The United States will as soon as possible transfer to Ukraine an additional four highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems, says Lloyd Austin.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box
1 hour ago  
Oh and good luck in the surgery Father_Jack, we're pulling for you!
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
There were strikes on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson.This was confirmed by Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokeswoman for the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

At the same time, she noted that the purpose of military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the demoralization of the enemy, the destruction of his plans and the preservation of Ukrainian infrastructure, so the work is carried out filigreely.

And the network has already scattered memes about the fate of the Antonov Bridge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo
1 hour ago  

fasahd: At the same time, she noted that the purpose of military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the demoralization of the enemy, the destruction of his plans and the preservation of Ukrainian infrastructure, so the work is carried out filigreely.


Is that a word?   Well it is now.  I'm going to use it (Honey, could you maybe tear down that wall a little more filigreely?)

I know those HIMARS are damn good, but I never think of them doing delicate, ornate bombings.   Can't wait  to see the pictures.
 
fasahd
54 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine will get USA Jets | Ruzzia took important Power Plant
Youtube Lx98WY1ZBXI
 
Tr0mBoNe
41 minutes ago  
haha go to hell, bridge.. you know what you did.
 
fasahd
41 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: fasahd: At the same time, she noted that the purpose of military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the demoralization of the enemy, the destruction of his plans and the preservation of Ukrainian infrastructure, so the work is carried out filigreely.

Is that a word?   Well it is now.  I'm going to use it (Honey, could you maybe tear down that wall a little more filigreely?)

I know those HIMARS are damn good, but I never think of them doing delicate, ornate bombings.   Can't wait  to see the pictures.


I had the same thought. Occasionally I'm introduced to a word for which there really isn't an English equivalent.
'Saudade' comes to mind. It is Portuguese and my understanding is that it means, the Joyful sorrow of experiencing beauty in its fleeting moment. ie. this sunset, kiss, firework, what have you is wonderful, shame can never be experienced again. So, this is, apparently, if sentence structure is the same, what translated into 'filigreely' - філігранно.
 
fasahd
38 minutes ago  
After the night strikes, the Antonovsky bridge received significant damage,says First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky.

It is difficult to assess the consequences of the blows, because the Rashists do not allow him from both sides. However, the occupiers have significant difficulties with the resources for restoration work.
 
fasahd
37 minutes ago  
The situation in the Donetsk region

This morning, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes on Toretsk , hitting the private sector and garages. Also, one blow and artillery shelling came to Avdiivka, aiming at the city center and the AKHZ. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

In Bakhmut, Russians took aim at a hotel. Previously, there are dead and wounded. The rescue operation is underway.

Russian shells flew to the area of the Karlovka Filtration Station and Orlivka. In Yablunivka, 3 houses were damaged. No casualties.
 
fasahd
36 minutes ago  
rashists are trying to seize the entire Luhansk region in order to hold a referendum and make a springboard for an offensive in the Donetsk region,says Serhiy Gaidai, head of the Luhansk OVA.

Russian troops are trying to reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk region, fighting continues on the outskirts, shelling does not subside.

no one restores the captured settlements, but, on the contrary, the Russians take the survivors to Luhansk and Russia. Ukrainian grain is transported by kamazami to Krasnodar.

Ukrainian artillerymen from Himars continue to hunt for enemy ammunition depots.
 
buster_v
35 minutes ago  
We're sticking with the "orc" thing, huh.
 
Muta
34 minutes ago  

buster_v: We're sticking with the "orc" thing, huh.


If the shoe fits...
 
fasahd
31 minutes ago  
The Verkhovna Rada appointed People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People"
Andriy Kostin as the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

299 deputies voted for the decision.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab
27 minutes ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads

Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

Fresh birthday cakes and fireworks have been ordered for Madaynun and Dinodork
 
fasahd
26 minutes ago  
Speaking of translation. I have no idea what this says...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab
24 minutes ago  

fasahd: Speaking of translation. I have no idea what this says...

[Fark user image 543x539]


dog: Antonovsky Bridge
cat: Crimea bridge
 
SpectroBoy
22 minutes ago  
Zelenskii's Alive!!!!!!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
22 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Oh and good luck in the surgery Father_Jack, we're pulling for you!


thanks. still waiting. was spota be at 9, now its "between 1 and 2pm", and its almost 2pm now. Le Sigh.

casualties have been flown in constantly via helicopter so i guess theyve had a number of emergencies or something.
 
Flab
21 minutes ago  

fasahd: Speaking of translation. I have no idea what this says...

[Fark user image image 543x539]


1. Antonivsky mist (Antonov bridge)
2.
3.
4. Krimsky mist (Crimean bridge)
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
20 minutes ago  

fasahd: And a bridge


On the 154th day of orc war, Ukraine brought to me
Twelve APV 'splosions
Eleven Ruscists rushing
Ten drones a-droning
Nine turrets flying
Eight Farkers farking
Seven twits a-tweeting
Six trumper tantrums
FIIIIVE HIMARS BOOMS
Four UAVs
Three arty smashed
Two hundred kills
And a key bridge near Kherson
 
bertor_vidas
20 minutes ago  

fasahd: Dewey Fidalgo: fasahd: At the same time, she noted that the purpose of military operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the demoralization of the enemy, the destruction of his plans and the preservation of Ukrainian infrastructure, so the work is carried out filigreely.

Is that a word?   Well it is now.  I'm going to use it (Honey, could you maybe tear down that wall a little more filigreely?)

I know those HIMARS are damn good, but I never think of them doing delicate, ornate bombings.   Can't wait  to see the pictures.

I had the same thought. Occasionally I'm introduced to a word for which there really isn't an English equivalent.
'Saudade' comes to mind. It is Portuguese and my understanding is that it means, the Joyful sorrow of experiencing beauty in its fleeting moment. ie. this sunset, kiss, firework, what have you is wonderful, shame can never be experienced again. So, this is, apparently, if sentence structure is the same, what translated into 'filigreely' - філігранно.


I bet I can guess who watched Eurovision this year.
 
Father_Jack
19 minutes ago  

buster_v: We're sticking with the "orc" thing, huh.


until the ukrainians find a better name, yes, were sticking with orcs.
 
Flab
18 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: fasahd: And a bridge

On the 154th day of orc war, Ukraine brought to me
Twelve APV 'splosions
Eleven Ruscists rushing
Ten drones a-droning
Nine turrets flying
Eight Farkers farking
Seven twits a-tweeting
Six trumper tantrums
FIIIIVE HIMARS BOOMS
Four UAVs
Three arty smashed
Two hundred kills
And a key bridge near Kherson


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex
18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Public Call Box: Oh and good luck in the surgery Father_Jack, we're pulling for you!

thanks. still waiting. was spota be at 9, now its "between 1 and 2pm", and its almost 2pm now. Le Sigh.

casualties have been flown in constantly via helicopter so i guess theyve had a number of emergencies or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
17 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha do battle with tracksuit-wearing Elvis impersonators in today's exciting episode:

"Blue Crimea," or "5500 Miles to Graceland!"

Have a great day!
 
Flab
15 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: buster_v: We're sticking with the "orc" thing, huh.

until the ukrainians find a better name, yes, were sticking with orcs.


Future me: "Kids, when I was your age, the northern Asian tribal lands were united united under one president, named Putin, who started a stupid war and then his country fell apart and that's why you have all these tiny countries there..."
Kids: "grandpa stop being silly... no one is named after Poutine... you're making stuff up again!"
 
bertor_vidas
14 minutes ago  

fasahd: ⚡The Verkhovna Rada appointed People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People"
Andriy Kostin as the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

299 deputies voted for the decision.
[Fark user image 469x432]


Strong Mr. Rogers vibes from that cardigan.
 
bertor_vidas
13 minutes ago  
Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 16 to July 22. Biggest highlights this week are the continued terror bombing of Ukraine and other war crimes by Russia (including trashing the grain deal in record time!) while the Ukrainian offensive in the Kherson region slowly rolls forward and maybe has some Russians trapped in a real hot pocket.

Oneirosshould be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's threadwhich should be mostly fresh until he is. Summary for July 9 to July 15 can be found here if you need to catch up on that.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
