(AP News)   One. Billion. Dollars
51
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad the chicken franchise owner didn't win.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm just glad the chicken franchise owner didn't win.


Like he would have followed through and gave his employees the money if he did. He would have been on the next private jet out of town
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Private_Citizen: I'm just glad the chicken franchise owner didn't win.

Like he would have followed through and gave his employees the money if he did. He would have been on the next private jet out of town


Unquestionably. That's why I'm glad he didn't win.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now it is worth the investment.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ok, now it is worth the investment.


I may buy a ticket or two, but not $50k worth
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I Had a Billion Dollars
Youtube n03OezKHnGg
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....


I'll just buy Joe Manchin and actually get a few things done in Congress.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....


For the snack foods? Or horse farms?

Wondering what's here to spend a billion on.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: NewportBarGuy: Ok, now it is worth the investment.

I may buy a ticket or two, but not $50k worth


No, this is when I deploy my spare $500,000,000 for my guaranteed 100% return on my money.

/I'm really, really good at math.
//Can't you tell?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad at math
No one wins
Stupid Tax
Reddit thread
Hookers and blow
etc.

Did I forget any?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 258x195]


Two thousand women at the same time? Okay, but I'll need some meth first.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they should rename the game soon...

Also, based on the picture in the article, the jackpot signs can't handle the jackpot.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still a tax on the stupid, right?

Right?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Bad at math
No one wins
Stupid Tax
Reddit thread
Hookers and blow
etc.

Did I forget any?


Jack Whittaker
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: It's still a tax on the stupid, right?

Right?


No, that's what NFTs are for. The lottery is there to keep people having hope so they can dream of owning a private island while slinging endless vanilla lattes at Starbucks,
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna buy a ticket. Maybe two and double my chances.   I can be a billionaire and bad at math.

Time Share Champion of the World.  That has a nice ring.

Probably buy a bunch of crying baby trump balloons and anchor them off Mar-a-Largo while "Looooooooser" blares from the loud speakers.  Hire some F-350 turbo diesels with TFG flags to block traffic around Mar-a-Largo.  Set up enough shell companies to hide who's actually doing it and no one will be able to pin it on me.

Ooops.  Need to buy an Amnesia Ray gun to cover my tracks here.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Private_Citizen: I'm just glad the chicken franchise owner didn't win.

Like he would have followed through and gave his employees the money if he did. He would have been on the next private jet out of town


Or given them each $1000 and said that the rest went to fees and taxes.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its almost the same odds as the President picking one person in the country at random to come have dinner at the White House.
The odds it will be you is the odds of you winning the jackpot.

At least, thats how I explained it to my daughter, starting with "how many people do you think live in our neighborhood"...  ok, now what about our town.. etc...  

yeah, the odds suck, but I'm still dropping a 20 at each drawing until someone wins.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: abhorrent1: Bad at math
No one wins
Stupid Tax
Reddit thread
Hookers and blow
etc.

Did I forget any?

Jack Whittaker


Nope. Chuck Testa
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
groppet: and said that the rest went to fees and taxes.

herbs and spices
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, after taxes, you would be a millionaire
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, I'll do it. I'll accept the money.

My lottery fantasy is a comfortable middle class lifestyle so I've expanded to wanting to build a sustainable, walkable community with all the useful and supportive services I can think of. Sort of like a really well designed college campus.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Bad at math
No one wins
Stupid Tax
Reddit thread
Hookers and blow
etc.

Did I forget any?


Two-(thousand) chicks at the same time. Although, it was covered upthread.

/ better start taking your vitamin E
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....


You might want the mansion near me, in Henrietta
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Gee, after taxes, you would be a millionaire


When I was a younger man, and dreamed of such things, I think the calculation for lump-sum after taxes was 1/3 of the pot, in this case, around $333 million. So, you are correct, sir/madam.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I win a $Billion, I'm buying the next Congress, oh and a sample of every cheese at Whole Foods...and some of that aged beef.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I win? Mount this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


in the back of one of these guys:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then head to some national parks to admire the wildlife from a safe distance
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, its reached the threshold I've set for myself to buy a lottery ticket. Back when the lottery came to my state I made a solemn vow to not buy a ticket unless it hit 500 million. That quickly became the normal for it to reach so i adjusted and set it to 1 billion. I rarely buy lottery tickets now but hey I'll pony up for a chance a 1 Bill. 
I would keep enough of the 600 mill pay out to support my wife and I and my kids and just give the rest away to people who really need it.
I've always said that if I were to win a lottery I would retire and when I woke up and was having my coffee I would look out the window and know I've already done the hardest thing I had to do that day as my new career would be fishing or working on old cars is my beat down body would let me. Knowing that I could alleviate someone's problems in life would just be gravy for the day.
As I really think about it I dont think I would retire immediately. I have a pretty good job thats nowhere close to as stressful as my last one. I might just invest in this company and help grow the business as a partner. Who knows its nice to daydream about shiat that will never happen.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....


Fark? Yes!
Central PA? What's wrong with you?! You are going to need that billion just to get the roads fixed.

If I won that money my mother would be in a care facility where more then just me would be watching her. 24/7 by myself is not as fun a task as one would think while working full time at home. Local office of aging can't get anyone out to help reliably because they're so short staffed. I'd take a nice long break and have a trust fund setup for her so she could do some of the things she wants when she feels good enough to do it.

As for me I'd satisfy that COBOL fetish I have by having Fark totally re-wrote in COBOL.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Weaver95: If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....

I'll just buy Joe Manchin and actually get a few things done in Congress.


Oh, like anything is gonna get done there. I swear that whole group is the most ineffective group of people ever assembled. Getting about time to wipe the whole slate clean and elect people who will actually work together for the good of the country, not what's good for them.
 
Xetal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe I"ll go buy myself $2 worth of "What If"
 
Netrngr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: vudukungfu: Gee, after taxes, you would be a millionaire

When I was a younger man, and dreamed of such things, I think the calculation for lump-sum after taxes was 1/3 of the pot, in this case, around $333 million. So, you are correct, sir/madam.


Current estimates after taxes on the cash payout was around 600 mil from what was put out but you know how that goes. Still 333 mill would do the job nicely to accomodate my fantasies.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I suppose what bothers me is that the lottery is always a jackpot of life changing amounts of money and I never play but this for some reason DOES feel like I should?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Netrngr: As I really think about it I dont think I would retire immediately. I have a pretty good job thats nowhere close to as stressful as my last one. I might just invest in this company and help grow the business as a partner. Who knows its nice to daydream about shiat that will never happen.


I work for a soulless corporation, but I do like my coworkers.  I'd feel a little guilty if I ghosted them, but I warned them that if I won I'd no call/no show and immediately head to the lottery center.  I'd at least throw some cash at them, since they're mostly poor college students.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The First Noel: Weaver95: If I win a billion dollars, I'm buying fark.
And maybe central Pennsylvania....

For the snack foods? Or horse farms?

Wondering what's here to spend a billion on.


I just wanna own all the local trumpers, that's all.
Piss me off, they get evicted from central Pennsylvania. They can go be assholes in some other state.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Huh, that's a lot of money.  I should look into this "winning the lottery" thing.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OK, it's big enough... I'll buy a ticket now

If I win, you'll know because I'll quit my job and post on here all the time.  Oh, wait... I post on here all the time already... Well, you'll just have to guess
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Two dollars and a dream.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I chuckle at the idea that people are buying tickets because the jackpot is a billion. As if a mere $200 million jackpot wouldn't be an incredible life-changing event.

Also, when the payout gets this big a lot more tickets get bought. Which greatly increases the chances of multiple winners having to split the jackpot.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well I guess I gotta go to work today.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But I'd lose some of it in taxes so it's just not worth it. Better to just be poor.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Netrngr: As I really think about it I dont think I would retire immediately. I have a pretty good job thats nowhere close to as stressful as my last one. I might just invest in this company and help grow the business as a partner. Who knows its nice to daydream about shiat that will never happen.

I work for a soulless corporation, but I do like my coworkers.  I'd feel a little guilty if I ghosted them, but I warned them that if I won I'd no call/no show and immediately head to the lottery center.  I'd at least throw some cash at them, since they're mostly poor college students.


I've told my boss in the past that I'm not going to quit my job, but I'm most certainly going to stop working. Come in when I want, take the office friends to lunch, BS for a while, then leave early. I want to see how long I can do that before I'm escorted out of the building :)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is a pool at work for this and the people in it are talking shiat about the people not in it. I need to find a new job.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish I could predict the future.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.