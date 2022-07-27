 Skip to content
(CNN)   Meanwhile in Wuhan, draconian covid lockdowns return. This is not a repeat from late 2019   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Wuhan, Hubei, Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, China, world's first Covid lockdown, China's stringent zero-Covid policy, asymptomatic Covid cases, public transport  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When all you have is a propaganda hammer, every problem looks like a nail.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Authorities in Wuhan's Jiangxia district, home to more than 970,000 people, announced Wednesday its main urban areas would enforce three days of "temporary control measures."Entertainment venues -- including bars, cinemas and internet cafes -- small clinics and agricultural product marketplaces were closed; restaurant dining and large gatherings, from performances to conferences, were suspended; all places of worship were shut and religious activities banned; while tutoring institutions and tourist attractions halted operations, according to a government statement.All public transport, from buses to subway services, were suspended, and residents were urged not to leave the district unless absolutely necessary.


And people here biatch about being asked nicely to wear a mask.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in America, we've already started forgetting that Covid was a thing.

There's gonna be another wave this fall, book it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
<screaming from the windows intensifies>
 
Xaxor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Therefore lockdowns do not work.
/s
//irresponsible people suck
///maybe Covid is going to kill us all
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If they'd done it in late 2019 we wouldn't be talking about it. Also, Trump would have won because the votes he was missing were in the graveyards.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Meanwhile, in America, we've already started forgetting that Covid was a thing.

There's gonna be another wave this fall, book it.


There's already a wave going now
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xaxor: Therefore lockdowns do not work.
/s
//irresponsible people suck
///maybe Covid is going to kill us all


Probably not COVID, but some other nasty virus.

COVID is just showing us how stupid people can be when it comes to not even taking the minimal amount of effort, to protect themselves and others from infection
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wuhan Corona virus ain't nothin' to fark with.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how much is covid at this point and how much is keeping a lid on things like looming bank runs.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It just seems like covid isn't going away. Unless they come up with a way of eliminating all sources of infection (good luck with that) they're just going to spasmodically lurch from shutdown to shutdown forever.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds good. Better than letting a virus which can leave long-term damage behind in a large number of people who get it - leading to chronic illness for some and reduced life expectancy for others - to just spread unchecked through the population over and over again like we're doing.

China is able to plan long term, which is something we're really bad about, and they don't want to have to deal with the expensive consequences on a population scale for the next few decades. Our for-profit healthcare system is going to be really shiatty about it when those chickens come home to roost.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wax_on: It just seems like covid isn't going away. Unless they come up with a way of eliminating all sources of infection (good luck with that) they're just going to spasmodically lurch from shutdown to shutdown forever.


This shutdown isn't to protect Chinese citizens from COVID. It's just the government using their overreaching authority to abuse its citizens. There's no way the Chinese can eradicate COVID without permanently closing its borders, and they know this.
Also, are we sure the coughing is from COVID and not from the disgusting air pollution seen in the photo?
 
Cheese Whiz Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Authorities in Wuhan's Jiangxia district, home to more than 970,000 people, announced Wednesday its main urban areas would enforce three days of "temporary control measures."Entertainment venues -- including bars, cinemas and internet cafes -- small clinics and agricultural product marketplaces were closed; restaurant dining and large gatherings, from performances to conferences, were suspended; all places of worship were shut and religious activities banned; while tutoring institutions and tourist attractions halted operations, according to a government statement.All public transport, from buses to subway services, were suspended, and residents were urged not to leave the district unless absolutely necessary.


And people here biatch about being asked nicely to wear a mask.


I'm not sure what good three daysof this is going to do...
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: wax_on: It just seems like covid isn't going away. Unless they come up with a way of eliminating all sources of infection (good luck with that) they're just going to spasmodically lurch from shutdown to shutdown forever.

This shutdown isn't to protect Chinese citizens from COVID. It's just the government using their overreaching authority to abuse its citizens. There's no way the Chinese can eradicate COVID without permanently closing its borders, and they know this.
Also, are we sure the coughing is from COVID and not from the disgusting air pollution seen in the photo?


China declared a zero covid strategy, and they cannot admit they are wrong, so it will be like this for a while. The beatings will continue until COVID is eradicated
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Draconian covid lockdowns" has been a Rand Paul talking point since 2019; bad subby.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: wax_on: It just seems like covid isn't going away. Unless they come up with a way of eliminating all sources of infection (good luck with that) they're just going to spasmodically lurch from shutdown to shutdown forever.

This shutdown isn't to protect Chinese citizens from COVID. It's just the government using their overreaching authority to abuse its citizens. There's no way the Chinese can eradicate COVID without permanently closing its borders, and they know this.
Also, are we sure the coughing is from COVID and not from the disgusting air pollution seen in the photo?

China declared a zero covid strategy, and they cannot admit they are wrong, so it will be like this for a while. The beatings will continue until COVID is eradicated


They shouldn't "admit they were wrong" when it hasn't yet been proven that they are. Trying to not let the disease rage unchecked through their population over and over again is rational.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Facepalm?

Let me guess, subby is a sovereign citizen.
 
