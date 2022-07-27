 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Cincinnati is so far behind the rest of America that they can't even get a mass shooting right   (wcpo.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the "chili"
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cincinnati Bowtie, from Urban Dictionary.  (heavily censored by me)


When you reverse (redacted) a girl. So your ( frank )and (beans)  are upside-down and it looks like she is wearing a fleshy bow-tie. It's called "cincinnati" because they do everything backwards there.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad grooming can be fatal.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baja Kentucky.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People are getting pretty desperate to get out of Ohio.
 
ColSanders
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's nice to see the crowd there were keeping the area tidy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blatz514: [skylinechili.com image 480x244]

a loud bang resembling the sound of a gunshot


Should have been multiple bangs.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image image 850x400]


Relevant.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Summoner101: People are getting pretty desperate to get out of Ohio.


It was pretty easy for me.  I got into the moving truck, started driving, and stopped when I made it to Texas.

I later realized that was a mistake and left Texas about a decade later.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Summoner101: People are getting pretty desperate to get out of Ohio.

It was pretty easy for me.  I got into the moving truck, started driving, and stopped when I made it to Texas.

I later realized that was a mistake and left Texas about a decade later.


Where did you end up?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CoonAce: The Weekend Baker: Summoner101: People are getting pretty desperate to get out of Ohio.

It was pretty easy for me.  I got into the moving truck, started driving, and stopped when I made it to Texas.

I later realized that was a mistake and left Texas about a decade later.

Where did you end up?


Philadelphia.  Which is why I'm now in rural Virginia.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a bunch of losers.

Even here in Michigan, where standards are low, we've had at least one proper mass shooting. In fact, it happened at a high school where I used to work back when I was in college.

Get your act together, Ohio.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 Cincinnati is fine for a visit. There are a few things to do and see. Further than that...no.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: CoonAce: The Weekend Baker: Summoner101: People are getting pretty desperate to get out of Ohio.

It was pretty easy for me.  I got into the moving truck, started driving, and stopped when I made it to Texas.

I later realized that was a mistake and left Texas about a decade later.

Where did you end up?

Philadelphia.  Which is why I'm now in rural Virginia.


I got out of Virginia 44 years ago.

/wife wants to move to Canada
 
