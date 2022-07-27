 Skip to content
(CNN)   Of course, one would store their cool Tony Hawk Hot Wheels fingerboard in the coolest fingerbox they have. You *do* have a fingerbox, don't you?   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
yeah, your mom.

bang bang
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: yeah, your mom.

bang bang


Aaand we're done here.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first finger box as a present for doing so well during penis inspection day at school.  I first named it Girugamesh, but now-a-days I just call it boxxy.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh and... Zalgo, desu.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as fingerbroad for some reason.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember these from when I was a kid.  Those things were harder to use than riding my skateboard. Funny to see what is old become new again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes the finger box is where I keep my various lengths of breaded poultry.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: I read that as fingerbroad for some reason.


Synomyms.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My girlfriend just hates when I call it that
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fingerboard playset is already overrun with those damn fingerscooter kids.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: scruffythecat: I read that as fingerbroad for some reason.

Synomyms.


I thought I could typing.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Hot Wheels Skate is a line of "fingerboards" -- mini skateboards used to simulate skateboarding tricks using the middle and index fingers. The toys were first popularized by professional skateboarder Lance Mountain in the 1980s.

When you say "popularized" I assume you mean "introduced."

Because I was alive throughout the 1980s and I can assure everyone here that finger skateboards were never actually a thing.
 
Skids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fark......4chon without the malarkey"
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mekkab: I got my first finger box as a present for doing so well during penis inspection day at school.  I first named it Girugamesh, but now-a-days I just call it boxxy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tony hawk is 54"  is the name of my feeling slightly old cover band....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay gold, fingerboard guy.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: yeah, your mom.

bang bang


I thought yo momma had a squeeze box and no one gets to sleep at night...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently there are professional finger boarders. I learned something new today I guess.

How This Guy Mastered Fingerboarding | Obsessed | WIRED
Youtube nN-VCgeoZmY
 
Two16
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mekkab: I got my first finger box as a present for doing so well during penis inspection day at school.  I first named it Girugamesh, but now-a-days I just call it boxxy.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cb1234
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My favorite part of it is the inclusivity.

Before, I always felt like I was the only one playing by myself in my bedroom pretending my hand was a person.

No more shame. Thanks Tony!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It will eclipse pog
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The toys were first popularized by professional skateboarder Lance Mountain in the 1980s."

Wait, in which Gundam timeline did that happen? 'Cause it sure as sh*t wasn't this one.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Hot Wheels Skate is a line of "fingerboards" -- mini skateboards used to simulate skateboarding tricks using the middle and index fingers. The toys were first popularized by professional skateboarder Lance Mountain in the 1980s.

When you say "popularized" I assume you mean "introduced."

Because I was alive throughout the 1980s and I can assure everyone here that finger skateboards were never actually a thing.


I was alive throughout the 80s and I do remember these being a thing around middle school age-(87 to 90) - the skateboarder stuff was big in my area.

/also still own a Swatch
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll wait for one with Tony Hawks instead.

Make Billionaires History: Tony Hawks at TEDxChisinau: Postcards from the future
Youtube fgfQLTIhi1U
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wal-Mart exclusive. Dammit. Guess my kids aren't getting these. I refuse to give them my money.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I loved my fingerbox so much that I brought it with me everywhere, but one day left it in the van. And one day that van exploded by hackers on steroids :(

I bought a new fingerbox, a new dog and new curtains to protect my stuff!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A fingerbox? Yeah, I've still got one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Hot Wheels Skate is a line of "fingerboards" -- mini skateboards used to simulate skateboarding tricks using the middle and index fingers. The toys were first popularized by professional skateboarder Lance Mountain in the 1980s.

When you say "popularized" I assume you mean "introduced."

Because I was alive throughout the 1980s and I can assure everyone here that finger skateboards were never actually a thing.

I was alive throughout the 80s and I do remember these being a thing around middle school age-(87 to 90) - the skateboarder stuff was big in my area.

/also still own a Swatch


In the same time period we also wore shorts like these. So who knows what kind of color-overdose inspired hallucinations were going on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And people think just boomers have dumb hobbies.
 
