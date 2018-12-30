 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   "Rapekrieg". Yep, their name tells you everything you need to know about these good ol' boys. (But in case you wanted details...)
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:
In the Senate, the Armed Services committee demanded that the Pentagon "immediately" stop its Countering Extremist Activity Working Group, as it believes extremism within the military is "exceptionally rare" and the working group's efforts are " an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds."

The same people who have no issue with $400 toilet seats and $1500 3/8" ratchets, balk at spending money that may shine a light on what is essentially a brown shirt recruiting and training ground? Color me shocked.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is your reminder that the Republicans in the House voted to protect Nazi filth in the military.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

12YearBid: FTFA: In the Senate, the Armed Services committee demanded that the Pentagon "immediately" stop its Countering Extremist Activity Working Group, as it believes extremism within the military is "exceptionally rare" and the working group's efforts are " an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds."


Loosely translated: "If we investigate, then we're gonna find stuff that we don't want to admit to. Far better to not even look than expose anything. It's how the military has worked for years. Be it corruption in the contract process, abuse of recruits and active members, discrimination, or just plain theft and pilfering. If you don't investigate it, you don't have to admit it exists, so wouldn't it just be easier to not look for Nazi F*cksticks?"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would never meet their recruiting goals if they couldn't recruit nazis.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These guys? I wouldn't worry about them. They can't make it to their own gigs even remotely on time.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: 12YearBid: FTFA: In the Senate, the Armed Services committee demanded that the Pentagon "immediately" stop its Countering Extremist Activity Working Group, as it believes extremism within the military is "exceptionally rare" and the working group's efforts are " an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds."

Loosely translated: "If we investigate, then we're gonna find stuff that we don't want to admit to. Far better to not even look than expose anything. It's how the military has worked for years. Be it corruption in the contract process, abuse of recruits and active members, discrimination, or just plain theft and pilfering. If you don't investigate it, you don't have to admit it exists, so wouldn't it just be easier to not look for Nazi F*cksticks?"


Uhhh, it's the Senate committee that wants them to stop, not the armed services. They seem pretty happy trying to get any extremists out of their ranks (though that will decimate the AF).

/One of us may be misreading something here.
//It's not even 0700 yet so it could very well be me
///Carry on, my wayward son
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must really like kreig.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

somedude210: hubiestubert: 12YearBid: FTFA: In the Senate, the Armed Services committee demanded that the Pentagon "immediately" stop its Countering Extremist Activity Working Group, as it believes extremism within the military is "exceptionally rare" and the working group's efforts are " an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds."

Loosely translated: "If we investigate, then we're gonna find stuff that we don't want to admit to. Far better to not even look than expose anything. It's how the military has worked for years. Be it corruption in the contract process, abuse of recruits and active members, discrimination, or just plain theft and pilfering. If you don't investigate it, you don't have to admit it exists, so wouldn't it just be easier to not look for Nazi F*cksticks?"

Uhhh, it's the Senate committee that wants them to stop, not the armed services. They seem pretty happy trying to get any extremists out of their ranks (though that will decimate the AF).

/One of us may be misreading something here.
//It's not even 0700 yet so it could very well be me
///Carry on, my wayward son


True enough. I missed that. My bad. I mean, the bit snark works inasmuch that there are a lot of Senators that really don't want a closer look because they might have to do something, or worse, come out against their own donors and supporters, but it was off base to blame the Pentagon here. I woke up at 4:30 this morning, and couldn't get back to sleep, but sleep fog can only be blamed for so much skimming. Mea culpa.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: somedude210: hubiestubert: 12YearBid: FTFA: In the Senate, the Armed Services committee demanded that the Pentagon "immediately" stop its Countering Extremist Activity Working Group, as it believes extremism within the military is "exceptionally rare" and the working group's efforts are " an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds."

Loosely translated: "If we investigate, then we're gonna find stuff that we don't want to admit to. Far better to not even look than expose anything. It's how the military has worked for years. Be it corruption in the contract process, abuse of recruits and active members, discrimination, or just plain theft and pilfering. If you don't investigate it, you don't have to admit it exists, so wouldn't it just be easier to not look for Nazi F*cksticks?"

Uhhh, it's the Senate committee that wants them to stop, not the armed services. They seem pretty happy trying to get any extremists out of their ranks (though that will decimate the AF).

/One of us may be misreading something here.
//It's not even 0700 yet so it could very well be me
///Carry on, my wayward son

True enough. I missed that. My bad. I mean, the bit snark works inasmuch that there are a lot of Senators that really don't want a closer look because they might have to do something, or worse, come out against their own donors and supporters, but it was off base to blame the Pentagon here. I woke up at 4:30 this morning, and couldn't get back to sleep, but sleep fog can only be blamed for so much skimming. Mea culpa.


No worries. And yeah, I'm sure there are several senators that don't want to have to do their phoney baloney jobs. Also some don't want to go after their base
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How are we supposed to coexist peacefully with people like this?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cut the budget by 80% and purge ranks. We don't need the bloated military we have, and we certainly don't want them if this kind of thing is happening.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: How are we supposed to coexist peacefully with people like this?


When they are dead.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: How are we supposed to coexist peacefully with people like this?


We're not, that's the plan.

And like all plans, it won't survive the first encounter intact.
 
Paul in Israel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok. Speaking as a Jew, 1) this is horrible, and 2) "SHILLINGSTEIN" is an obviously fake name and is borderline risible if the situation wasn't so horrible. I would like to think that most Americans could have figured that out. Also, Israel tends to be more of a Christian first name than a Jewish if one goes on history if I am not mistaken, so clearly, the Nazi got that part wrong as well. It kind of makes you wonder if his ideology impaired his creativity.
 
the original nico finn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a woman, reading that made me physically ill.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: 12YearBid: FTFA: In the Senate, the Armed Services committee demanded that the Pentagon "immediately" stop its Countering Extremist Activity Working Group, as it believes extremism within the military is "exceptionally rare" and the working group's efforts are " an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds."

Loosely translated: "If we investigate, then we're gonna find stuff that we don't want to admit to. Far better to not even look than expose anything. It's how the military has worked for years. Be it corruption in the contract process, abuse of recruits and active members, discrimination, or just plain theft and pilfering. If you don't investigate it, you don't have to admit it exists, so wouldn't it just be easier to not look for Nazi F*cksticks?"


It worked for COVID, right?
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope he dies in prison. Hope that grand was worth losing everything.

I'm also staunchly against even joking about prison rape, because no one should face sexual assault. Except this guy. He is the lone exception. I hope he finds out exactly what these women felt.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
His biggest mistake was not waiting until the Republicans take over Congress and the White House, and then all that stuff would be legal soon after.
 
buravirgil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seeks rape, kegs.
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
