(AP News)   Alex Jones trial update: "There are three types of people who deny that it happened and harass the victims' families: The mentally ill, those with incomplete and wrong information, and assholes like Jones who want power and money"   (apnews.com) divider line
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Jones fit all three? Like if there was a Venn diagram, he would be smack dab in the convergence point?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"They were the most dangerous. That's where we put Alex Jones," Connecticut State Police Detective Daniel Jewiss told the jury on the first day of testimony...

Yeah, that guy's name isn't going to lead to more b.s. conspiracy crap.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Doesn't Jones fit all three? Like if there was a Venn diagram, he would be smack dab in the convergence point?


Maybe, but don't give him an "out" for being mentally ill.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: 12YearBid: Doesn't Jones fit all three? Like if there was a Venn diagram, he would be smack dab in the convergence point?

Maybe, but don't give him an "out" for being mentally ill.


Ffs, I'M mentally ill. I take my meds, I get treatment. Nobody should get an "out" for being crazy unless they live in a box.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So he showed up like this to the trial, the tape over his mouth says save the 1st.
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size


Goddamn this asshole needs to be beaten to a bloody pulp.
 
