(NPR)   Dr. Fauci warns that homophobic stigma is impairing efforts to curtail the spread of a viral disease. This is not a repeat from the 1980's   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Vintage, World Health Organization, AIDS, United States, Washington, D.C., Federal government of the United States, United States Capitol, President of the United States, Tuberculosis  
eclecticman666
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who did not see this happening?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clearly it is a repeat and it's also clearly intentional. Rochelle Walensky has been a disgrace.
 
buster_v
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putting it on teh gayz is pretty much standard operating procedure. Ryan White out front shoulda told ya.

/anyone over 45 remembers the worst of the AIDS epidemic.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Elect zombie Reagan and live in blissful ignorance. Worked so well the last time.
 
August11
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just remember: we need to be reminded that plastic bags are not toys for babies. Then everything else makes sense.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe the real disease was the Republicans all along.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there *anything* Americans won't turn into a shiatshow of bigotry?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men
 
ENS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: Is there *anything* Americans won't turn into a shiatshow of bigotry?


It's our Freebird
 
killershark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men


For now. There are other ways to get it besides sexual contact. What's going to happen when school starts again and all the kids are in close contact again?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Listen subby, if hating teh gheys means more monkey pox that's just a risk the GQP is willing to take!
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised I haven't see something like "The GayPox" trending anywhere. Dog whistles were smashed and replaced with bullhorns
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men


But we slut-shame women with unplanned pregnancy. We slut-shame men with diseases.

Just like baby Jeebus wanted us to.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aar1012: I'm honestly surprised I haven't see something like "The GayPox" trending anywhere. Dog whistles were smashed and replaced with bullhorns


Oh, it's absolutely coming.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men


Did you read the article? People are dismissing the seriousness of the outbreak because they believe it only affects gay men.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

But we slut-shame women with unplanned pregnancy. We slut-shame men with diseases.

Just like baby Jeebus wanted us to.


You got anything other than to deny personal responsibility?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
American-Irish eyes:

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

This is a fact-free zone, posting links like this will get you put on a list.  You don't want to be put on a list do
you?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

Did you read the article? People are dismissing the seriousness of the outbreak because they believe it only affects gay men.


I did.  How hard is to understand, don't have sex with multiple unverified sexual partners?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men


That is, assuming your single partner is equally monogamous.  Can you absolutely 100% guarantee that?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

That is, assuming your single partner is equally monogamous.  Can you absolutely 100% guarantee that?


My hand is not seeing other people at the moment...

That I know of.

/S
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why is it concentrated in the gay community? I thought monkey pox was transmisble from body sores, like chicken pox and smallpox (hence the name)? You don't need to have sex for that to happen.

HIV was concentrated in the gay community for a long time because it was primarily a STD.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That is, assuming your single partner is equally monogamous.  Can you absolutely 100% guarantee that?


If we lived in a society were cheating carried a bigger stigma this wouldn't be a problem.

If you cheat on your partner, even once, you shouldn't just worry about your partner finding out. You should lose friends who find out too, and be at risk of being disowned by your family. Cheating should ruin your life.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

That is, assuming your single partner is equally monogamous.  Can you absolutely 100% guarantee that?


Holy canoli batman!  It is someone with severe trust issues.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

Did you read the article? People are dismissing the seriousness of the outbreak because they believe it only affects gay men.


Yeah, including an NP I know. It's come to a point in my clinic where every LGBTQ patient we have sees me instead of her- she's homophobic, and it's gotten worse. Ownership is exploring legal ways to void her contract.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

killershark: American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

For now. There are other ways to get it besides sexual contact. What's going to happen when school starts again and all the kids are in close contact again?


You find the teacher, and you arrest them for sex with minors.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men


The thing is, monkeypox is NOT and STD the way HIV is. You can get it without sex or even direct physical contact with someone infected. That's why this narrative that it's an STD being spread by gay men is so dangerous. It's intentionally targeting a marginalized community. The AIDS epidemic showed us what the consequences of that is, this is not accidental.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambivalence: American-Irish eyes: This has nothing to with being gay.  It has everything to do with having multiple sexual partners that aren't vetted who happen to be men.  My friend isn't likely to get it because he and his husband are monogamous.  I'm not likely to get it because I'm monogamous.  If you have a single sexual partner your also unlikely to get it.

https://www.science.org/content/article/why-the-monkeypox-outbreak-is-mostly-affecting-men-who-have-sex-with-men

The thing is, monkeypox is NOT and STD the way HIV is. You can get it without sex or even direct physical contact with someone infected. That's why this narrative that it's an STD being spread by gay men is so dangerous. It's intentionally targeting a marginalized community. The AIDS epidemic showed us what the consequences of that is, this is not accidental.


Which group are highest transmission rates in currently?  You are right we should focus on babies and warn parents.
 
