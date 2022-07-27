 Skip to content
(KHOU Houston)   "Yeah, there's been another one" the local news-anchor casually says as if he's talking about bad weather instead of a responsible gun owner popping off a couple rounds over a traffic dispute   (khou.com) divider line
    Scary, Automobile, victim's car, vehicles, Victim, Motor vehicle, Internal combustion engine, backseat window, According to Jim  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the way the world ends.

Not with a big bang, just a lot of little ones.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this not attempted murder?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are so angry in Texas. Why are they so angry?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

batrachoseps: Why is this not attempted murder?


No clear intention to kill the person.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: People are so angry in Texas. Why are they so angry?


I'd be pretty pissed If I had to live there... prolly still wouldn't go GTA for no reason tho
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: People are so angry in Texas. Why are they so angry?


They secretly wish they were still part of Mexico.
 
boss_like_bea_arthur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting of the Day segment
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy assaulted the woman, then she shot at him. Not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake.  It's Texas.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Guy assaulted the woman, then she shot at him. Not saying it's right, but I understand.


I guess I don't understand. Oh well, lock'em up.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only aggravated assault?  Shouldn't that be attempted murder?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Guy assaulted the woman, then she shot at him. Not saying it's right, but I understand.


I'm not seeing the first part of that. Something happened on the highway, the Camry pulls off the highway, the truck follows and cuts in front to block it, then the boyfriend in the truck jumps out to assault the Camry driver.

The Camry driver then drives away, and the woman shoots twice at the moving car.

Was there something before that where the Camry driver assaulted the woman?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this story. I saw the sign for Parramatta Lane and laughed. I lived right around the corner back in the 90's. It looks like it has gotten a lot worse there. But by the time in the Summer in Houston everyone gets a little shooty
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: People are so angry in Texas. Why are they so angry?


They aren't any angrier than anyone else.
They're just armed.
That's how armed people act - without normal caution. They have false courage, derived from the weapon they carry.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: knbwhite: Guy assaulted the woman, then she shot at him. Not saying it's right, but I understand.

I'm not seeing the first part of that. Something happened on the highway, the Camry pulls off the highway, the truck follows and cuts in front to block it, then the boyfriend in the truck jumps out to assault the Camry driver.

The Camry driver then drives away, and the woman shoots twice at the moving car.

Was there something before that where the Camry driver assaulted the woman?


I misunderstood. I was confused by one asshole hitting the guy, then the asshole's lady friend got out and shot.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: batrachoseps: Why is this not attempted murder?

No clear intention to kill the person.


How can anyone claim no intent when they've aimed and shot at a person?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: People are so angry in Texas. Why are they so angry?


I'd be furious if I had to live in Texas.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: batrachoseps: Why is this not attempted murder?

No clear intention to kill the person.


Yeah, she didn't hit her, so why is she being so pissy about it

/eyeroll
 
