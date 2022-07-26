 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Lawsuit: Jail guard sold his keys to an inmate for $1,000. Male inmates use the keys to break into the women's section and rape the inmates there for "hours" while the other guards didn't intervene. Then they punished the women for a "disturbance"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I figured this would be in some backwater shiathole in India, but...nooo...it happened in Indiana.

Also, WTF:

After the Oct. 23 incident, jail officials punished the women by leaving the lights on for 72 straight hours, denying them normal privileges and confiscating pillows, blankets and hygiene items, according to the lawsuit.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Holds tfa to head. "It's Indiana, isn't it?"

Rtfa: "It's Indiana."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
3 million Americans are experiencing this hell.  Land of the free my ass.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It was in one of those absolute shiathole Christofascist Republican states, wasn't it?

<click>

Yep.

Dewey Fidalgo: I figured this would be in some backwater shiathole


It was.  JFC, leaving there was the smartest thing I ever did.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"At the time of the previous lawsuit, Maples said the rape claims were investigated internally and no rape charges have been filed, according to WHAS."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hours? 
"I'll have what he's having"
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Qualified immunity. Nobody ever told those officers that selling an inmate keys and letting him rape female inmates was a "clear violation" of those women's constitutional rights.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrific.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I figured this would be in some backwater shiathole in India, but...nooo...it happened in Indiana.


Well, you were only off by 2 letters.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't America great!
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and of course being that it is Indiana, if any of the women end up pregnant they will be forced to carry to term, and then the baby will be taken from them (assuming they remain incarcerated). i also saw that these women were also either misdemeanor convictions or not even convicted yet, but rather being held awaiting trial. farking awful.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally what regularly happened in the GULAG. Not a good look.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I figured this would be in some backwater shiathole in India, but...nooo...it happened in Indiana.


Yes, you were right.
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: "At the time of the previous lawsuit, Maples said the rape claims were investigated internally and no rape charges have been filed, according to WHAS."

[pbs.twimg.com image 526x345]


What I love about this statement is that they fired the guy almost immediately, because it was so egregious. There's apparently video evidence of it happening, and the guard admitted that he accepted the bribe and gave inmates access to restricted areas.

But...

Officials didn't find any evidence of wrongdoing. 🙄
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Holds tfa to head. "It's Indiana, isn't it?"

Rtfa: "It's Indiana."


I guessed Texas and I am sorry for my mistake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the cop that made the quick 1K share it with the other cops?  And I don't mean buying donuts for the team.   Check the schedule, bro.  You have to do that once a week.  W have rules.

One of them chicks is gonna get pregged and will demand an abortion.  So I guess the only option is to strap her to a chair 24/7 until she gives birth to God's little gift.

The women claim in the lawsuit that no jail officers came to their aid throughout the night, despite the assaults being viewable on surveillance video.
You know that went straight up to pornhub.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost sweet how people keep assuming this happened somewhere other than the US.

It's the same country it's always been, folks.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unbelievable. And the fact the prison staff then punished the women afterwards...that is one completely farked-up story.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?


Prison guards - and this is often true in many very different countries and cultures - are often some of the worst, dumbest, meanest people you could ever meet.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meathome: casey17: "At the time of the previous lawsuit, Maples said the rape claims were investigated internally and no rape charges have been filed, according to WHAS."

[pbs.twimg.com image 526x345]

What I love about this statement is that they fired the guy almost immediately, because it was so egregious. There's apparently video evidence of it happening, and the guard admitted that he accepted the bribe and gave inmates access to restricted areas.

But...

Officials didn't find any evidence of wrongdoing. 🙄


It's Indiana: clearly, raping female prisoners is perfectly acceptable. It it's acceptable, then there can be no wrongdoing.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?


FFS you are dense! They knew exactly what the inmates were going to do, which is why they didn't respond. They were having a CCTV wank fest

I'm only surprised they didn't find a way to record it and post it to pornhub
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just like if someone is just the driver and their buddy walks into a gas station and shoots the attendant in the face and the driver still gets a murder charge.

The guard should get the same charges as any of the inmates in addition to the charges he already has, as an accomplice.  Because he was.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?


They didn't care. The only thing that's surprising about this is the guards didn't participate in the rapes.
 
bthom37
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?

Prison guards - and this is often true in many very different countries and cultures - are often some of the worst, dumbest, meanest people you could ever meet.


And yet somehow America is perfectly ok with putting the dumbest, meanest, and worst people in charge of a higher % of our population than anywhere else.

Because that's who the country is.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?

They didn't care. The only thing that's surprising about this is the guards didn't participate in the rapes.


At least not that we know of...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: Tyrone Slothrop: Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?

They didn't care. The only thing that's surprising about this is the guards didn't participate in the rapes.

At least not that we know of...


Yep.

Did any of them come up pregnant? Be interesting to see whose sweating a paternity test...
 
squidloe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?


Wouldn't be surprised if the guard knew exactly what the inmates were going to do. As guards didn't immediately respond it would seem others maybe knew or were at least ok with the rapes.

Disgusting. Every CO including the warden should be put in prison gen pop.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: gabethegoat: Tyrone Slothrop: Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?

They didn't care. The only thing that's surprising about this is the guards didn't participate in the rapes.

At least not that we know of...

Yep.

Did any of them come up pregnant? Be interesting to see whose sweating a paternity test...


Let's see which guard suddenly has a change of heart and starts posting pro-choice stuff on his social media accounts.
 
palelizard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's time for the jail staff to turn in their humanity cards and die. We're better off without them. They are the living equivalent of Snow Crash's Sacrifice Zones.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How little do you have to pay someone, for a mear 1000$ is enough to risk an actual job?
 
squidloe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?

Prison guards - and this is often true in many very different countries and cultures - are often some of the worst, dumbest, meanest people you could ever meet.


Wannabe cops but they're were too dumb to become a bonafide LEO. So they go the CO route. Think about that, actually being too dumb to be a cop.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Googles Indiana: looks like their state legislature is meeting today to ban abortion.

Timely.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lawsuit thrown out in 3.... 2.... 1....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The premise of the bribe is nonsensical and misdirects culpability. That the women were later punished (in an attempt to prevent any cooperation with any performative investigation) indicates mass conspiracy.

And by what currency (cash?) was a $1000 exchanged, anyway? Every framing of the story is a lie.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This isn't internet tough guy talk here: if I was one of those women, my brain would be so broken. I would spend the rest of my life exacting revenge. From the men who raped, to the guards who should have intervened, they would have to be put down. Apparently as a country we want to return to frontier justice, well I can assure you that the frontier eventually gutted (sometimes literally) people who cannot act like humans.

I say this isn't ITG because it's not a brag. I am not equipped to deal with this level of unfairness. So I would likely die trying, but I'm not sure what would be left of my brain to do anything but exact revenge.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Ragin' Asian: Prison guards - and this is often true in many very different countries and cultures - are often some of the worst, dumbest, meanest people you could ever meet.


I would say that prison/jail guard staff are the bottom of the barrel in terms of law enforcement, but TSA still exists.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well if they didn't want to be raped, they shouldn't have been dressed so provocatively.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Lawsuit thrown out in 3.... 2.... 1....


If that prison guard ever ends up dead somehow, I don't think anyone will investigate it too hard.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Did the cop that made the quick 1K share it with the other cops?  And I don't mean buying donuts for the team.   Check the schedule, bro.  You have to do that once a week.  W have rules.

One of them chicks is gonna get pregged and will demand an abortion.  So I guess the only option is to strap her to a chair 24/7 until she gives birth to God's little gift.

The women claim in the lawsuit that no jail officers came to their aid throughout the night, despite the assaults being viewable on surveillance video.
You know that went straight up to pornhub AND CPAC
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cops are sadists. Nothing will convince me otherwise.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: And by what currency (cash?) was a $1000 exchanged, anyway?


Typically in those sorts of larger dollar "bribe the screw" situations, it's done outside the walls. Prisoner A calls unincarcerated buddy B to have him pay the screw off - envelope of cash in a parking lot style.
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: OtherLittleGuy: Lawsuit thrown out in 3.... 2.... 1....

If that prison guard ever ends up dead somehow, I don't think anyone will investigate it too hard.


A trial would expose the state to a lengthy uncomfortable narrative on motive.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: buravirgil: And by what currency (cash?) was a $1000 exchanged, anyway?

Typically in those sorts of larger dollar "bribe the screw" situations, it's done outside the walls. Prisoner A calls unincarcerated buddy B to have him pay the screw off - envelope of cash in a parking lot style.


Thank you, and I knew that, and it's yet another way the story is like a child's lie: How a guard was paid involves other criminal parties who are connected, but aren't even questioned.

The bribe is an artifact of a conspiracy-- a false premise to provide a mundane, uninvolved motive to cover up the actual motives.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And if any of the women got pregnant they are sluts and deserve it and cant have an abortion and must marry the guy that raped them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"After the Oct. 23 incident, jail officials punished the women by leaving the lights on for 72 straight hours, denying them normal privileges and confiscating pillows, blankets and hygiene items, according to the lawsuit."

WHAT A CIVILIZED AND CHRISTIAN COUNTRY WE HAVE FOLKS!

*Let's give ourselves an applause, everybody.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

2dogsrunning: This isn't internet tough guy talk here: if I was one of those women, my brain would be so broken. I would spend the rest of my life exacting revenge. From the men who raped, to the guards who should have intervened, they would have to be put down. Apparently as a country we want to return to frontier justice, well I can assure you that the frontier eventually gutted (sometimes literally) people who cannot act like humans.

I say this isn't ITG because it's not a brag. I am not equipped to deal with this level of unfairness. So I would likely die trying, but I'm not sure what would be left of my brain to do anything but exact revenge.


"I Spit on Your Grave" comes to mind
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

2dogsrunning: This isn't internet tough guy talk here: if I was one of those women, my brain would be so broken. I would spend the rest of my life exacting revenge. From the men who raped, to the guards who should have intervened, they would have to be put down. Apparently as a country we want to return to frontier justice, well I can assure you that the frontier eventually gutted (sometimes literally) people who cannot act like humans.

I say this isn't ITG because it's not a brag. I am not equipped to deal with this level of unfairness. So I would likely die trying, but I'm not sure what would be left of my brain to do anything but exact revenge.


And if any of the women do follow through with some revenge I hope they are found not guilty or get some jury nullification.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every one of those guards should be in jail themselves. Christ.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Ragin' Asian: I know it's legalese and colloquialism, but referring to something like this as an "incident" is infuriating.

Also, a guard can be bought of that cheaply to precipitate something this heinous? What did they think the inmate was going to do?

Prison guards - and this is often true in many very different countries and cultures - are often some of the worst, dumbest, meanest people you could ever meet.


Well when you're too dumb to even be a cop, this is what you get......they're pathetic....
 
