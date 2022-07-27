 Skip to content
(MSN)   Not News: Rancher sues 4 hunters for trespassing across a corner of his land . News: they crossed his land BY AIR. Fark a Judge refused to dismiss the suit   (msn.com) divider line
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bullet proof defense:

static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"by air" in this case meaning the height of a lifted foot in midstep.

'Course there's an easy way to make it apparent - put a fence up on both properties. Makes it kind of an interesting case.
 
moodyfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"By air" makes it sound like they flew over in a plane.  That wasn't the case.  They used a ladder and climbed across the fences.  Still, it's true that they never set foot on the ranch's property.
 
KWess
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What an incredible indictment of rights in the US.  Imagine...you step over a line (how thick is this line?) and you've illegally trespassed?

Many countries in Europe have the 'right to roam' meaning that any accessible land is generally available to you, even if privately 'owned,' so long as you aren't degrading it.  Eight-nine percent of Canada, the world's second largest country is owned by the Crown, and everyone is free to roam, camp, do whatever, without exploiting or degrading the land, and without interfering with others who have leasehold or title to parts of the Crown land (resource extraction, native bands, national/provincial parks, etc).

I cannot fathom what a man with a 22,000 acre ranch, who is evidently from another State is trying to accomplish by rat-f*cking four regular guys who stepped over a vanishingly small intersection of a survey line without touching the ground.  Unbelievable.

Here's a quote from an article I read on the subject, since I had no earthly idea what they were talking about:

"...corner crossings didn't used to be that big of an issue because you just went and knocked on the rancher's door and said, 'Hey, can I hunt your place?' And they would typically say yes. And yet now ... the people are coming in droves. And so it's difficult for those landowners. And I can see how [why] they're concerned-they're seeing the West change before their very eyes.And public [users] are concerned that they are seeing the West change before their very eyes, because people who are opening the door are different than they used to be in some places."

Yeah, it's been done.

cf.ltkcdn.netView Full Size


Who the f*ck do these people think they are?
 
KWess
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moodyfark: "By air" makes it sound like they flew over in a plane.  That wasn't the case.  They used a ladder and climbed across the fences.  Still, it's true that they never set foot on the ranch's property.


It's not an unimportant point though.  The landowner claims rights to airspace over his property...how high does that go?  One assumes there are FAA-type regulations?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There can't be more than a couple dozen (very wealthy) people in the state who have any motive for this fairly asinine law to exist, and yet it has enormous support from the state government.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Eshelman's civil suit claims the hunters trespassed because they violated his airspace, a dimension from which he asserts he may exclude others."

Judge and Jury better take their time with this ruling becuase if they are found guilty of violation of AIRSPACE then that means ALL AMERICANS magically own their airspace above them and will now start shooting any and all planes within 30.06 bullet range "cuz' Gubermint takin' Ma Gunz, I showed dem!!!"

"Eshelman, a North Carolina businessman who made a fortune in the pharmaceutical industry"
Oh wait, never mind. Ultra Rich douche.  Ya. He'll ultimately get what he wants and control over his airspace. Cuz you know. 1%ers are the only lives that matter in America and once they get ownership of said airspace they're gonna install 40MM Bofors to ensure their sovereignty from the terrors of a few hunters that are on the other side of his 8 mile wide property cuz thats just too close for comfort.
 
