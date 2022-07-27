 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   11-year-old boy puts a hit out on 7-year-old   (wusa9.com) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They take your Fruit by the Foot. You send them to the morgue. That's the playground way.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the article blames it in TikTok.  I guess that absolves the parents of any responsibility, because an 11 year old thinking it's ok to take keys to the family kia (I conjecture, article doesn't say where he got the keys) is a perfectly normal response to something an 11 year old saw on the internet.

/ So TikTok should be blocked to prevent an 11 year old from injuring a 7 year old with a car, but a 4 year old with access to a gun is just the price of my freedom!
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, ye olde "My kid did something horrible.  It must be Tiktok's fault!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the juvenile driver lost control of the car before running into the child. The car also hit a curb.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Won't somebody think of the curb?"
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're not blaming Doom, Carmageddon, Postal, or GTA at this point, it's just the "Tiktoks" fault? Okay.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The aunt, who asked not to be identified, believes the crash is the result of a social media challenge.
"It's a TikTok trend and it's like the trend is just out of control," she said. "Like who promotes kids to steal cars?""

Wait until she hears about the Jenkum challenge!
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a TikTok challenge" has replaced "They learned it from Grand Theft Auto" as the new bad parent go-to excuse.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the family of the guy on the commercial that says, "I might have done some stupid things, even committed a crime, but I'm not a criminal."?  People need to watch their crotch fruit for crying out loud.  That kid would never have anything but a flip phone until he could buy one for himself.  

/My lawn
//get off it
///now
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Any time you see something is a social media challenge, it almost never really is.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"He's too young to be going through something like that," the 7-year-old's aunt said.

And "old enough" would be... ??
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "He's too young to be going through something like that," the 7-year-old's aunt said.

And "old enough" would be... ??


When you're fast enough to outrun a car?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ...the juvenile driver lost control of the car before running into the child. The car also hit a curb.

[Fark user image image 260x146]

"Won't somebody think of the curb?"


It warms my heart to see someone else thought the same stupid thing. 🙂
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure, this is Tik Tok's fault.  Tik Tok was supposed to secure the keys to the car and keep an eye on the 11 year old.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Vern: So we're not blaming Doom, Carmageddon, Postal, or GTA at this point, it's just the "Tiktoks" fault? Okay.


Well, it's not Doom's, et al, fault either.

No one should be on TikTok so I'm ok with blaming that :p

/and also bad parenting
 
