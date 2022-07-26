 Skip to content
(MSN)   Hoppy news Giant rabbits rescued in the UK. Wallace & Gromit are not pleased   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, they look tasty.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Such a great/terrible movie.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
My-beard-is-grey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when was a Jack Russell terrier or King Charles Spaniel a medium size dog?
 
KB202
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't get the UK's mix of imperial and metric.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.pinimg.com image 638x740]


Dafuq?!!?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KB202: I don't get the UK's mix of imperial and metric.


Believe me, people from the UK don't get it either.
 
