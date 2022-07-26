 Skip to content
43
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And here I am working an honest job, like a sucker
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's just a new money scam, but it doesn't work in old scam places. This scam is only going to work in white guilt suburbia.

Seriously, you don't see shiat like this in downtowns.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Omg, that exact thing has been going on around here. I had no idea it was a scam. That seems so risky...why?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TuckFrump: And here I am working an honest job, like a sucker


Imagine being an actual street musician.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm 99% sure I saw ZZ Top lip sync a whole show back in the day.  I'm calling the fraud line!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tip them with Monopoly Money.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm 99% sure I saw ZZ Top lip sync a whole show back in the day.  I'm calling the fraud line!


Keep my favorite band's name out your got-dam mout!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Earguy: Ker_Thwap: I'm 99% sure I saw ZZ Top lip sync a whole show back in the day.  I'm calling the fraud line!

Keep my favorite band's name out your got-dam mout!


They played the Eliminator album, and pranced about on stage like hairy Back Street Boys.  Can't blame me for that.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I honestly don't see what the problem is.

Buskers put on a show for money. These guys are putting on a show for money. They're buskers. If you don't like the show, don't give them money.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TuckFrump: And here I am working an honest job, like a sucker


Blame it on the rain.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a coward with a badge pretending to be a cop.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't tackle gun violence so tackle bad buskers.

Thugs and players and all that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M V were so bad to their traveling crew, they were occasionally told a different city name as they were running out on stage to start the show.

Hello Cleveland! (while in Detroit)
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I need to get my eyes checked?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't tell a person is not playing for real? You have to be pretty dumb to look at a fake violinist and think, "Okay, that sound is coming from there."

/violinist
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Can't tackle gun violence so tackle bad buskers.

Thugs and players and all that.


These aren't players. That's the whole point.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

In Living Color : Milli Vanilli Do It Yourself Kit
Youtube mJhLudFTgXE
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: And here I am working an honest job, like a sucker


Well that pays good so swallow it and go to next I guess.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not everyone can get away imitating Maurice Chevalier
to get through customs...THAT takes real skill...
 
Rezurok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: I honestly don't see what the problem is.

Buskers put on a show for money. These guys are putting on a show for money. They're buskers. If you don't like the show, don't give them money.


Yeah calling this a scam is a bit of a stretch.  Dishonest maybe, but if you think a guy is playing violin and you like the music and you give him a few bucks voluntarily, where's the victim?  If this upsets you I've got bad news about what they do at that concert you paid ticketmaster $275 for.
 
rtyoung42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen them at the west Kroger in Frankfort. A woman and two children. I knew it was a scam, but it never occurred to me that the music was fake too.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: MillionDollarMo: Can't tackle gun violence so tackle bad buskers.

Thugs and players and all that.

These aren't players. That's the whole point.


Sorry,
I meant to say fraught with sprayers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rtyoung42: I've seen them at the west Kroger in Frankfort. A woman and two children. I knew it was a scam, but it never occurred to me that the music was fake too.


If the music was fake, would you hear anything?  :D
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here, people with real poverty struggles tend to hide it.  They do not try to attract attention because they don't want to end up in jail, and lose whatever they have left, be it stuff, a job, or their dignity.  Part of my job is helping clients locate and access resources.

We call the scamsters "frequent flyers" because we see them on a rotation.  They hit us up for some immediate crisis and vanish.  Then pop up at one of our adjacent groups a few miles away with the same story, new details.  They don't like it when they find out we all use the same database for resource allocation.  They either move on to yet another group, like they are on a suckers circuit, or they try the public panhandling route.  Unfortunately, they get a bunch of guilt money that way.

The scams work best in suburbia, because of the general ignorance and casual bigotry.  More urban areas have run off the fakers and are dealing with poverty already.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see someone playing violin and can't determine whether it's fake or real you deserve to lose all your money, your house, your children and your dildo collection
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to say more cop urban myth story but then remembered the three different violin players at the local market. Also a saxophone player too.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything on the sign is a lie. The person is not a dad, this person is a mom. She doesn't have three kids, she only has one left because the other two already died. Finally, she needs money for crack and chippendales, not food and rent.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: I was about to say more cop urban myth story but then remembered the three different violin players at the local market. Also a saxophone player too.


It's a sad state of affairs when you've got sax and violins at the local market.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: They can't tell a person is not playing for real? You have to be pretty dumb to look at a fake violinist and think, "Okay, that sound is coming from there."

/violinist


Looks like he has a sound system and the violin is supposedly electric. Easier to fake that way. That said, I've never seen fake violin playing in a movie that was convincing. The bowing and fingering are always wrong with the sound. I doubt he's any better at it than those actors.

I still don't see this as a crime. If it's okay to busk at all, doing it with fake violin playing is just like faking it in a movie: it's for entertainment.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's a new twist on the same old thing.
At least it's slightly more creative than the usual of just asking for money for gas.
They never want me to pay the gas station directly, I wonder why.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Please. People pay much more money to see shiatty shows and movies. Who cares?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, this is probably a tik-tok challenge.
/s
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ironically, he could actually play the viola, but he didn't want to drive people away.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: And here I am working an honest job, like a sucker


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm 99% sure I saw ZZ Top lip sync a whole show back in the day.  I'm calling the fraud line!


Wait till you hear about Wrecking Crew. They are the reason why modern music sucks
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Earguy: Ker_Thwap: I'm 99% sure I saw ZZ Top lip sync a whole show back in the day.  I'm calling the fraud line!

Keep my favorite committees's name out your got-dam mout!


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Please. People pay much more money to see shiatty shows and movies. Who cares?


Shiatty or not shiatty it's still textbook example of fraud: people are separated from their money by people pretending to be someone else
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every time I walk past one of these people I take that five dollars and put it in my unwed mothers/working my way through college fund.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh ffs. We've had these around for years. They seem to like Whole Foods parking lots, which makes sense. If you get within ten feet of them and can't tell the music is recorded, you're an idiot and deserve to lose any money you may have on you. Go home and stay there.

As mentioned, they're buskers. Scams make actual money. These people don't make enough money to call them scammers.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's just a new money scam, but it doesn't work in old scam places. This scam is only going to work in white guilt suburbia.

Seriously, you don't see shiat like this in downtowns.


The thing about big boy scammers is they seem to know who looks out of place or not. I grew up on Long Island and I've never had a dude try to pull some shiat on me in Times Square or any other part of Manhattan, but in downtown areas of other parts of the country? I assume the way I dress or carry myself sends out red flags cuz I attract assholes like magnets. Except for maybe South Florida, I blend in down there for some reason.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a pretty limited perspective to think people are genuinely fooled by these fakers instead of, you know, feeling sorry for someone that is pretending to play the violin for money.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shiat that white people with insufficient hardship in their lives worry about.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leviosaurus: I honestly don't see what the problem is.

Buskers put on a show for money. These guys are putting on a show for money. They're buskers. If you don't like the show, don't give them money.


Yeah, there's music coming from the speaker isn't there? Who cares if they're playing. Just don't give them money, there's no obligation.
 
