It's just Child's Play
12
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it happen again, or is this a repeat?
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that noise.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's when the free candy van just keeps on drivin'..
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Did it happen again, or is this a repeat?


Yes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If seeing someone in a costume gives you a heart attack you should probably just stay home with your cats
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: NM Volunteer: Did it happen again, or is this a repeat?

Yes.


In cinema, they call them 'sequels'.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait til Halloween.

She's going to the the Purge started.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Happy Halloween (checks calendar and web) Tofu Day!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Chucky was listed as the suspect in the alert, and was said to be 28 years old, 3' 1" and 16 pounds, with red or auburn hair and blue eyes. His race was listed as "Other: Doll," while his description said he was wearing blue denim overalls and wielding a kitchen knife."
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a tall 5-year-old.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's pretty funny and that kid is lucky they didn't run him down or shoot him, because people are insane these days.
 
