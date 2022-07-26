 Skip to content
(CNN)   Heeeyyyyyyyy yooooouuuuuu guuuuuuuys   (cnn.com) divider line
19
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's right you know, Crank
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah but at least this time, they won't have to worry about Mama Fratelli
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy Mary, mother of God.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Electric Company - Rita Moreno - HEY YOU GUYS!!!
Youtube K48I6ay4tbM
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story gives me a happy. Thanks, Subby!

We had been dropped off at Wyandot Lake and because kids are stupid, I got a nasty nasty nasty sunburn. On what was probably two or three days afterwards, I did my standard getting up early on a Saturday morning so I could have unrestricted TV/NES time. I popped in The Goonies that we had rented the night before but didn't watch due to TGIF. I must have lost somewhere in the neighborhood of seventeen pounds as I disgustingly peeled off all of my dead skin, I vividly remember being slightly below astounded at the pile of dead skin that was all around me on the couch once I was done. Thanks for the memory, mom and dad!

I can't be the only one who was confused at the time by the Fratellis, I thought mama Fratelli was a guy but I couldn't be sure.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: [Fark user image image 200x243]


To think that was what used to pass for juvenile obesity.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

indylaw: HeathenHealer: [Fark user image image 200x243]

To think that was what used to pass for juvenile obesity.


In entertainment.


Then several years later... "HeathCOAT!"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...An Oregon local was searching for agate gemstones along the coast when he discovered some of the timber a few years ago, Williams said. The resident said he had heard stories of the Beeswax Wreck since he was a child, which led him to believe the beams were more than driftwood..."

If this pain-in-the-ass guy would have just minded his own beeswax, I would be fetching another beer instead of posting on a middling forum detailing my displeasure with how young people do things nowadays.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K48I6ay4tbM]


Now that's what I was expecting.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One Eyed Willy was obviously a metaphor for puberty.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K48I6ay4tbM]


I was expecting Electric Company news from this headline, came here for this.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WE'RE GONNA TURN IT ONNNNN
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can tell roughly how old someone is by their response to the headline and whether it conjures up The Electric Company or The Goonies.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ha, one of my favorite movies. My wife insists it's the Electric Company "Hayys youse guys" I just laugh and relish that she's wrong....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indylaw: HeathenHealer: [Fark user image image 200x243]

To think that was what used to pass for juvenile obesity.


Nah, some kids are just chubby, and then somehow grow up to be skinny adults.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Blame it on Corey Feldman, because he was also in that movie with Jerry O'Connell.
 
realmolo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The Goonies" just kinda sucks. I saw it when it came out. I was 12, so I was exactly the right age. It doesn't do anything particularly well, and it's all so...grating. And it has an undercurrent of meanness that is off-putting.
 
