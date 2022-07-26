 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   Teacher fired for filling out an entire Bingo card of racist squares during class is now suing because of "discrimination as white, male Christian"   (kansascity.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I keep hearing about Christian persecution. Can anyone get me tickets to the colosseum for the lion show?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, let's see how the judge shopping goes.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 431x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ben Folds - Rockin' the Suburbs
Youtube 34u_3Z9_LUw
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig:

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: I keep hearing about Christian persecution. Can anyone get me tickets to the colosseum for the lion show?


Go to your local ANTIFA office, they have tickets and provide complimentary electric bus rides to and from the event.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Force them to explain how being overtly racist is an integral part of being a white male. How it is our right to be bigots. That should be fun to prove in court.

Making fools of them is the best way to deal with these people
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his lawsuit, Magoffin, who denies using the n-word, contends he was singled out for "state sanctioned single-viewpoint discrimination" for trying to teach students higher-level of thinking and analytical skills that challenged their viewpoints. He said he was trying to prepare them for real world situations groom them to be violent racists
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, racist farkwad, let me make sure I understand...
you're not claiming that you didn't do it, you're saying you should be allowed to do it?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Magoffin was concerned the superintendent triggered an investigation..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyone in the US (or any Western "liberal democracy" for that matter) who biatches about Christian persecution needs to be airdropped into Sri Lanka or Pakistan or Burma and left there for about 6 months to get some perspective.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's probably a Chiefs fan too.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I listened to it, and then it broke into a Danish ad about Wednesday being sex dildo day, for females.

I should see if I can make it do it again, MLK was a great man, he'd know this should go on Tik tok.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He sounds nice.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Anyone in the US (or any Western "liberal democracy" for that matter) who biatches about Christian persecution needs to be airdropped into Sri Lanka or Pakistan or Burma and left there for about 6 months to get some perspective.


What did Sri Lanka, Pakistan, or Burma do to deserve that???
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jackie the racist teacher
Youtube rO4POPXw4rk
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Always play the victim, always tm
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Wednesday being sex dildo day


Go on?
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Anyone in the US (or any Western "liberal democracy" for that matter) who biatches about Christian persecution needs to be airdropped into Sri Lanka or Pakistan or Burma and left there for about 6 months to get some perspective.


Didn't the pope just go to Canada to apologize for christian persecution?
 
Mabman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: Ketchuponsteak: Wednesday being sex dildo day

Go on?


Thursday: meatloaf.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I listened to it, and then it broke into a Danish ad about Wednesday being sex dildo day, for females.

I should see if I can make it do it again, MLK was a great man, he'd know this should go on Tik tok.


Right after Taco Tuesday?

Seems a bit redundant.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You go around making religious pronouncements and racist statements
and offending people..And then wonder why people call you out for being an a-hole?
Maybe you need a higher level of thinking to realize it's YOU that's the problem, not everyone else.

You can't have it both ways...Claiming your the majority and everyone should do things your way,
and at the same time screaming "help help I'm being repressed"...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was reading an article earlier about a company helping out minority woman owned businesses.
The whole comment section was those fragile crybabies whining about how white men never get a brake and it's reverse racism.
I mean, just the absolute gall to see someone else getting help and your reaction is that you deserve it more. Mr. Rogers would be very disappointed.
d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
dfelixster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anybody want in?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: OdradekRex: I keep hearing about Christian persecution. Can anyone get me tickets to the colosseum for the lion show?

Go to your local ANTIFA office, they have tickets and provide complimentary electric bus rides to and from the event.


If you get there early enough, you get to see them get bussed in with the Soros Holocaust Vans.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, he was too racist for a Missouri school district. I've seen racist teachers in Fairfax, VA, get away with less punishment. For things like handing out a Bible to a Muslim student, to cite one example. And he got fired. In fuggin' Missouri.

...Yeah. All I need to know right there.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I keep hearing about Christian persecution. Can anyone get me tickets to the colosseum for the lion show?


I will sell the concessions.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dfelixster: Anybody want in?
[Fark user image 346x750]


I hope someone gets the evidence or court transcripts and posts it in that group.

They'll be yeeted out of the group three seconds later but it'd still be worth the effort.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obviously, MacGoffin was necessary for driving the motivations of the school board, but is himself insignificant, unimportant, and irrelevant.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hopefully this isn't the next fascist ramrodding of religious bigotry into legal precedent by the supremes.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You go around making religious pronouncements and racist statements
and offending people..And then wonder why people call you out for being an a-hole?
Maybe you need a higher level of thinking to realize it's YOU that's the problem, not everyone else.

You can't have it both ways...Claiming your the majority and everyone should do things your way,
and at the same time screaming "help help I'm being repressed"...


Monarchies traditionally were a minority repressing the majority.
Communist countries, any dictatorship was the same.

It is possible to be a majority and be repressed.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Clayton got his teaching certificate?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He pointed out that as part of the district's freshman and sophomore level courses, students are required to read "To Kill a Mockingbird" which uses the n-word in its entirety.

Yeah!  Black people get to say it.  Why can't I?
 
killershark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He said he used the n-word during a discussion of To Kill a Mockingbird. He's an AP Biology teacher. When did they start teaching Harper Lee in biology class?

And his explanation still doesn't cover the anti-MLK Day stuff or his thoughts as an adult about girls who wear leggings.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Hopefully this isn't the next fascist ramrodding of religious bigotry into legal precedent by the supremes.


Not in itself no. But every avalanche starts with a single snowflake.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"No, officer, I don't know why these types of people keep trying to use me as a reference. We've never met."
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

killershark: He said he used the n-word during a discussion of To Kill a Mockingbird. He's an AP Biology teacher. When did they start teaching Harper Lee in biology class?

And his explanation still doesn't cover the anti-MLK Day stuff or his thoughts as an adult about girls who wear leggings.


He was sh*tting on Mormons, too.  Hopefully that will awaken the lawyer hive in SLC.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
