 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Look for the helpers... and the MDMA. Well, mostly the MDMA but also the helpers   (twitter.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 11:46 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How adorable. Original's being shy.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lol...  last day at the Ibiza villa... I've done many a clean-up rave
 
JRoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hell I'll pick up trash for drugs too.

Wait a minute...I'm a janitor...I ALREADY pick up trash to afford my drugs. *mind blown* (Seriously, I only came it to type the first sentence.)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CDA, MDMA...whatever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia done farked up now. The Ukranians are trying to summon Techno Viking
 
jclaggett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thoreny: How adorable. Original's being shy.


Maybe something to do with being linked to an Event post instead of just a Twit?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.