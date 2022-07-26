 Skip to content
(Flathead Beacon)   Man dies while climbing Wolf Has Risen Mountain, should have stayed on Creeping Coyote Crestline for the sunset   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image 440x545]


/shakes tiny paw
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Indoors how does it work?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Florida Man should stick with what he knows, gators and meth.  Leave the mountains for people that understand the third dimension.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Should've stuck with Big Thunder Mountain, Florida Man.

Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The 79-year-old fell while attempting to climb a steep"

Know what I'm not going to be doing if I live to be 79? Climbing mountains.

I'll be lucky if Crysis can run on a standard rig or if Bethesda finally patches all the bugs out of their games.

/i know i know you have to install the unofficial bug fix patch for every elder scrolls
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are literally no mountains in Florida.

>click<

Oh.

I'm gonna have to call shenanigans:  improper use of the Florida tag!
 
