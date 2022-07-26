 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Border officers find banned beetle in a shipment of agave leaves. Pete Best unavailable for comment   (kxan.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Beetle, Longhorn beetle, United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Texas, Polyphaga, Agriculture, South Texas  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2022 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Citation needed.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't eat much.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
headline:

cdn-images-1.listennotes.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If finding every single beetle on every shipment is crucial for our agriculture then I don't have a lot of faith in the long term viability of this strategy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm wondering why we don't use irradiation more often with any shipped goods..Even domestic goods too.
It would be an easy solution to multiple problems with contaminants among goods..
Pass the items past a cobalt source for a short bit and viola' the items can basically be sterilized without
using any chemicals or pesticides or anything that would be harmful.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ted Kord fails again.
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm wondering why we don't use irradiation more often with any shipped goods..Even domestic goods too.
It would be an easy solution to multiple problems with contaminants among goods..
Pass the items past a cobalt source for a short bit and viola' the items can basically be sterilized without
using any chemicals or pesticides or anything that would be harmful.


ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: Mr. Shabooboo: I'm wondering why we don't use irradiation more often with any shipped goods..Even domestic goods too.
It would be an easy solution to multiple problems with contaminants among goods..
Pass the items past a cobalt source for a short bit and viola' the items can basically be sterilized without
using any chemicals or pesticides or anything that would be harmful.

[ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.com image 527x270]


Prunes would give Dana Andrews the runs if they were irradiated to get rid of e. coli...

/Treffids would still spit poison that kills..
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How drunk was that beetle to get banned from an entire country?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mr or Ms beetle would not have survived fermentation, much less distillation, IMHO. Still, it's nice that they are actually actively looking for them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
images.complex.comView Full Size

"Whatever, man..."
 
Monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is 0% chance that this is the first beetle like this to come to the USA from another country.
 
Campanula
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I'm wondering why we don't use irradiation more often with any shipped goods..Even domestic goods too.
It would be an easy solution to multiple problems with contaminants among goods..
Pass the items past a cobalt source for a short bit and viola' the items can basically be sterilized without
using any chemicals or pesticides or anything that would be harmful.


Lot of imported goods are live animals and seeds, so perhaps not.
 
Campanula
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Given the sheer volume of imports, the USDA does a pretty good job keeping stuff out.

A pain on my end when I'm trying to import research specimens, but I appreciate they have a job to do.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: TWX: Mr. Shabooboo: I'm wondering why we don't use irradiation more often with any shipped goods..Even domestic goods too.
It would be an easy solution to multiple problems with contaminants among goods..
Pass the items past a cobalt source for a short bit and viola' the items can basically be sterilized without
using any chemicals or pesticides or anything that would be harmful.

[ethicsalarms.files.wordpress.com image 527x270]

Prunes would give Dana Andrews the runs if they were irradiated to get rid of e. coli...

/Treffids would still spit poison that kills..


but passing them used lots of skills...

/spit spit spit, doesn't anyone in this movie swallow?!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.