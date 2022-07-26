 Skip to content
Dating site for anti-vaxxers turns out to lack protection
    Facepalm, Computer security, Security, Freedom of speech, unintended feature of this anti-vax site, Security guard, giant security hole, Daily Dot, security issues  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
antivirus software and firewalls are the tinfoil hat to keep god out of your mainframe.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The should've done their own research.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bulldog is barking in the backyard, loud enough to wake the dead...
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their data was exposed. Their stupidity was exposed long ago.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that doesn't surprise much.

After all, anti-vaxxers are the people who caused the Darwin Awards to run out of paper, let alone prizes.

There aver over 1,000,000 Covid dead from the last TWO years in the US and 80% of the new cases are BA.5, a mutation which would not exist if Trump hadn't given the virus less attention than Reagan gave AIDS-HIV.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shirt.  It's not like this was put together by people who honestly care about that particular population of idiots users.  They did the bare minimum to get a functioning app together in order to capitalize on idiots an overlooked population of potential users they knew could be easily separated from their money someone else would graciously cater to if they didn't jump on the opportunity first.

I know the article says it was "started by two moms from hawaii", so either that's a complete fiction the developers came up with to better market their product to idiots, or the "two moms" were the idiots themselves the opportunity the developers knew they couldn't pass up lest someone else jump at the chance for this surefire product for idiots.

Regardless, speed was of the essence.  Quality was not.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can bet that the contact info has been added to the MAGAts fund raising database.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, MonkeypoxMates got hacked? Damn!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I misread that "my buiolding is barking in the back yard. Reminds me of an Invader Zim episode where Zim give GIR a dog's brain and his house runs off to a Taco drive through.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're worried about consent, they should know that the great God Nurgle consents for all of them.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh, I can't have been the only one tuning up Alanis for it to have been a SQL injection.
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security updates are just a way for (((SOROS))) to get into your system and control you..
You must be scared of that .001 chance of someone breaking into your system and stealing your data..


/d'oh
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy, but isn't the idea of a website only for unvaccinated people the opposite of being "open minded"?

FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...is this one of those "Coincidence or Irony" tests?

"Site meant to cater to belligerently ignorant folks is run poorly by belligerently ignorant folks, leading to full-scale security breaches exposing every belligerently ignorant folk involved. Is this coincidence or irony?"
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Open minded", eh?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy, but isn't the idea of a website only for unvaccinated people the opposite of being "open minded"?

"C'mon over to my house, you sexy little disease vector, and express some milk for me..."

Seems pretty open-minded, IYKWIM...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BURRRRR-IIIIIIII-TOOOOOOOOOS!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TyphoidOnly.com still very safe to look for love on
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*tiny, impotent, fists*
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So people on that site probably weren't into condoms or safe words I imagine.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: What, MonkeypoxMates got hacked? Damn!


Jungle Love, baby!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: FormlessOne: What, MonkeypoxMates got hacked? Damn!

Jungle Love, baby!


Nubbled For Your Pleasure!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy, but isn't the idea of a website only for unvaccinated people the opposite of being "open minded"?

Isn't there a saying about not being so open-minded that your brain falls out?
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I did not think the MonkeyPox  Vaccine was read oohh wait...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy, but isn't the idea of a website only for unvaccinated people the opposite of being "open minded"?

Isn't there a saying about not being so open-minded that your brain falls out?


Yeah, Republicans love that saying.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Must have nice rack.... ing COVID cough.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Mrtraveler01: Call me crazy, but isn't the idea of a website only for unvaccinated people the opposite of being "open minded"?

Isn't there a saying about not being so open-minded that your brain falls out?

Yeah, Republicans love that saying.


user name checks out.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still Haven't Immunized Today dating site.
 
