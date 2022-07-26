 Skip to content
(The Root) Hero The real Doogie Howser is female, black, and from... Alabama
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for her, but she's still 13. Someone let her experience 14-21 before she has to stick a finger in someone's ass to tell if they have cancer.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Badass.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Good for her, but she's still 13. Someone let her experience 14-21 before she has to stick a finger in someone's ass to tell if they have cancer.


By the time she gets through med school and residency, she'll have had the experience she needs.  The average a doctor finishes residency at 23 to 30 yrs old. She'll probably be about 17, but have had the same amount of medical experience as an older person at the same stage. I'd take a brilliant kid like this for my doctor.
 
Raptavio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hell, when I was 13 I was still figuring out basic hygiene. Way to go, kid.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hopefully she doesn't keep a diary on a 286..
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotARocketScientist: Lsherm: Good for her, but she's still 13. Someone let her experience 14-21 before she has to stick a finger in someone's ass to tell if they have cancer.

By the time she gets through med school and residency, she'll have had the experience she needs.  The average a doctor finishes residency at 23 to 30 yrs old. She'll probably be about 17, but have had the same amount of medical experience as an older person at the same stage. I'd take a brilliant kid like this for my doctor.


People don't typically even leave law school by 23, muchless finish residency.

That said, she actually won't finish at 17.  She got accepted to med school already but is only a college junior (like that already isn't beyond impressive at 13).  So she'll start med school at 15.  End it at 19.  Then spend anywhere between 2 (for something like Community or rural medicine tracks) to 7 (for something like Neurosurgery) years as a resident depending on her track/speciality and how ambitious she is.
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Raptavio: Hell, when I was 13 I was still figuring out basic hygiene. Way to go, kid.


When I was 13 I was still pretending I could play the Clarinet. A façade I maintained until I graduated from high school.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My mom got a doctor that was in their 40s (someone with 10 years of actual experience).  She, literally, complains to me about "this kid doctor that doesn't know anything".

So yeah, it doesn't matter, people hate doctors because they tell you what you don't want to hear, and when you angrily say "I want a second opinion" doctors always come back with "you could stand to lose 20 pounds".
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kris_Romm: NotARocketScientist: Lsherm: Good for her, but she's still 13. Someone let her experience 14-21 before she has to stick a finger in someone's ass to tell if they have cancer.

By the time she gets through med school and residency, she'll have had the experience she needs.  The average a doctor finishes residency at 23 to 30 yrs old. She'll probably be about 17, but have had the same amount of medical experience as an older person at the same stage. I'd take a brilliant kid like this for my doctor.

People don't typically even leave law school by 23, muchless finish residency.

That said, she actually won't finish at 17.  She got accepted to med school already but is only a college junior (like that already isn't beyond impressive at 13).  So she'll start med school at 15.  End it at 19.  Then spend anywhere between 2 (for something like Community or rural medicine tracks) to 7 (for something like Neurosurgery) years as a resident depending on her track/speciality and how ambitious she is.


Med school.  Duh.  I somehow typed law school.
 
