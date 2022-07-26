 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   This is why men shouldn't be allowed to make decisions regarding women's bodies   (boredpanda.com) divider line
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alternate suggestion: Evidence on the need for science-backed, age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual education programs from K-12. Every year with progressing complexity. No exceptions.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I learned better information than those men when I was in maybe 5th grade, in OH no less.  We moved when I was in 6th, so I know it was before then.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

educated: Alternate suggestion: Evidence on the need for science-backed, age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual education programs from K-12. Every year with progressing complexity. No exceptions.


I don't know if there's so much that it needs to be every grade, but certainly more than a film strip in the gymnasium (or whatever they do these days) in elementary school plus one semester of one year later in high school. That's obviously not cutting it.

Maybe at least a half-year course in each of elementary, middle, and high school?  And actually teach what needs to be learned instead of leaving the bulk of it to Google or schoolyard rumors.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: educated: Alternate suggestion: Evidence on the need for science-backed, age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual education programs from K-12. Every year with progressing complexity. No exceptions.

I don't know if there's so much that it needs to be every grade, but certainly more than a film strip in the gymnasium (or whatever they do these days) in elementary school plus one semester of one year later in high school. That's obviously not cutting it.

Maybe at least a half-year course in each of elementary, middle, and high school?  And actually teach what needs to be learned instead of leaving the bulk of it to Google or schoolyard rumors.


You got a semester??  Hell, my Baptist school gave us one class period with the male gym teacher in 10th Grade.  No film strip, even.  Just him talking.

I later found out he was molesting girls that age, but the school wouldn't fire him because Football.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: educated: Alternate suggestion: Evidence on the need for science-backed, age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual education programs from K-12. Every year with progressing complexity. No exceptions.

I don't know if there's so much that it needs to be every grade, but certainly more than a film strip in the gymnasium (or whatever they do these days) in elementary school plus one semester of one year later in high school. That's obviously not cutting it.

Maybe at least a half-year course in each of elementary, middle, and high school?  And actually teach what needs to be learned instead of leaving the bulk of it to Google or schoolyard rumors.


Of course, you're right. The topic as it is currently taught, even comprehensive programs, can be taught in half a year. But I think what is taught now is insufficient.

My pie in the sky ideal would be that sex ed for 5 year olds (very basic anatomy, proper terminology, and respect for personal space) should be built on each year, gradually filling in more details until we're talking about gender norms, sexual orientations, esteem, psychological and physical changes, penetrative sex, masturbation, avoiding unwanted pregnancy, agency, license, pleasure, contraception, etc.

At five we start building the concept and language foundation. Through primary and secondary schooling, we gradually give the necessary information to help kids through the hell of puberty and the absolute f*cking mine field of becoming sexual beings in this country.

Totally idealistic. Likely not possible. But there's my utopia with regards to sex ed.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: NeoCortex42: educated: Alternate suggestion: Evidence on the need for science-backed, age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual education programs from K-12. Every year with progressing complexity. No exceptions.

I don't know if there's so much that it needs to be every grade, but certainly more than a film strip in the gymnasium (or whatever they do these days) in elementary school plus one semester of one year later in high school. That's obviously not cutting it.

Maybe at least a half-year course in each of elementary, middle, and high school?  And actually teach what needs to be learned instead of leaving the bulk of it to Google or schoolyard rumors.

You got a semester??  Hell, my Baptist school gave us one class period with the male gym teacher in 10th Grade.  No film strip, even.  Just him talking.

I later found out he was molesting girls that age, but the school wouldn't fire him because Football.


If I remember correctly, fifth grade had the boys and girls go to separate parts of the gymnasium, with the girls watching a film and the boys just basically sitting around doing nothing for the duration. High school was one class that was Health for part of the year and Driver's Ed for another part. Can't remember how much of the year either took up, though.

Overall, I think my public school in NJ did pretty well. I figure I probably got about 90-95% what I should have. There was definitely a few things years after that gave me moments of "Oh. Really?  Huh. Never realized that."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sexist headline. Women are ignorant about plenty of things, too.

How about, ignorant PEOPLE should not be deciding what other people do with their bodies.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does any man who's ever lived with a woman, or even had sex with the same woman more than a couple of times, not know how most of this stuff works?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: How does any man who's ever lived with a woman, or even had sex with the same woman more than a couple of times, not know how most of this stuff works?


Some people don't care to ask, others don't even know what to ask.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: fnordfocus: How does any man who's ever lived with a woman, or even had sex with the same woman more than a couple of times, not know how most of this stuff works?

Some people don't care to ask, others don't even know what to ask.


Well ok, but that's somewhere between sad and pathetic honestly.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
40 Very Dumb Statements About Women By Men Who Have No Clue How Women Work, As Shared In This Viral Twitter Thread

First Ad : Anime style website with women portrayed as bimbos

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That would be an awesome superpower!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People who use boredpanda as a source to make decisions about anything, probably shouldn't make decisions
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: How does any man who's ever lived with a woman, or even had sex with the same woman more than a couple of times, not know how most of this stuff works?


There are a few in this list that were almost definitely said in jest. "How could you forget something so important" and "you're going to throw up the baby" sound like things I would say to Mrs. Battery. In fact, I intend to steal those.
 
guinsu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Sexist headline. Women are ignorant about plenty of things, too.

How about, ignorant PEOPLE should not be deciding what other people do with their bodies.


Lol thanks, Republican.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man-children are real, and there are millions of them.
They are more child-like than you think.
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Regurgitated Twitter ignorance is my favorite.
 
vonster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, no male doctors in women's health care. Got it.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

educated: Alternate suggestion: Evidence on the need for science-backed, age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual education programs from K-12. Every year with progressing complexity. No exceptions.


This, this, this, this, and this.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank god most of these say "ex" or husband in the past tense.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I just...wow.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I later found out he was molesting girls that age, but the school wouldn't fire him because Football.


Know how I know you went to school in America?


/'Murica.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sat down with my son to teach him the birds and the bees, 90 minutes later I was taking notes and exclaiming "you can do that??"

/shamelessly paraphrased from Bill Engvall
 
me.theuser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My question is why have sex with such idiots?

Speaking of uneducated people I once watched a documentary about Appalachian coal miners where the woman stated 'We just didn't know why we kept coming down pregnant' well the men sure as hell weren't going to tell them...
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Most of these read more of "I married him for his looks, not his brains" or just plain made up. These are really dumb things to say.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: [Fark user image 534x276]

That would be an awesome superpower!


So what are these magical acid-proof gloves made of?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If a man can give an orgasm to a woman, he is the promiscuous slut.

/Blood of the moon
//Sororities sync their periods after the first semester
///Of University, you pervs.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: 40 Very Dumb Statements About Women By Men Who Have No Clue How Women Work, As Shared In This Viral Twitter Thread

First Ad : Anime style website with women portrayed as bimbos

[Fark user image image 425x625]


Bored Panda uses targeted advertising. My advertisements are all about health stuff because I've looked up a lot of recipes recently.

Maybe you need to do something about your history?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

