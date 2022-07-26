 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Cops arrest two men for falsifying time cards. Correction: Two cops arrested for falsifying time cards   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
shinji3i
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rookie mistake there, boys. Should've stuck to theft of public funds.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
gonewiththetwins.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Impossible. Cops are programmed to never lie.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Letting anyone just write down how long they worked is going to be a problem
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They made $90/hour at their side gigs?
 
