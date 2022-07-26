 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   City of Austin confirms neurotoxin found in algae at Barking Springs. That sounds pretty ruff   (fox7austin.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nerotoxins? What the fugu are you going to do about it?
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit I live directly next door to the Springs, but I don't think I caused *this one*
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone seen GLaDOS lately?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep Austin Neurotoxic
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll find a way to make this into a cosmetic injectable.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hippies in Austin have already begun wondering if there is a safe dose that will get them high, but not kill them.
 
godxam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did they change the name from Barton Springs?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I'm sure they'll find a way to make this into a cosmetic injectable.


BarkTox?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nerotoxins? What the fugu are you going to do about it?


Don't worry about it. Since it only effects people with brains, it really doesn't concern you
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Dallas.

/ this is fine
 
